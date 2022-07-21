The Eisner Award-winning writer Scott Snyder has made a name for himself in the comic book industry after teaming up with legends like Stephen King and Rafael Albuquerque on American Vampire and penning some of the best Batman and Swamp Thing issues in the past decade. Earlier this year it was announced that IDW would be publishing a chilling new five-part anthology series by Snyder called Dark Spaces: Wildfire, which would feature the art of award-winning comic book artist Hayden Sherman, and now Collider is excited to exclusively reveal that Snyder is set to team up with IDW again to curate a new Dark Spaces line featuring the work of two rising talents. Filmmaker and author Che Grayson and artist Kelsey Ramsay are set to debut Dark Spaces: Good Deeds next year.

In the lead-up to the announcement, Grayson shared the influence behind Good Deeds, explaining, “I wanted to tell an elemental and chilling story about the entangled nature of American history and the marginalized groups often erased from the narrative. Good Deeds exists at the intersection of revisionism, legend, and truth, and my characters are motivated by a desire to either uncover or hide that truth. I’m so excited to partner with Kelsey on the project, an incredible artist whose evocative line work and character design made her the clear pick to help bring this supernatural thriller to life.”

Good Deeds is part of IDW's upcoming slate of creator-driven original titles that are set to launch throughout 2022 and beyond, including Stephen Graham Jones' Earthdivers, Cavan Scott's Dead Seas, and a yet-to-be-announced comic book series from Academy Award-winner John Ridley. One of the most exciting aspects of IDW's push to develop new, original ideas from their talented creators is that they plan to develop these properties for film, television, and other entertainment mediums. In recent years, IDW has been a really remarkable publisher for creatives who want to develop their own original ideas, outside of the confines of IP and franchises. Snyder shared his enthusiasm about Good Deeds, saying:

“Like Dark Spaces: Wildfire, Good Deeds is a harrowing, character-driven exploration of the personal, ethical, and material consequences of the choices desperate people make under extreme pressure. One of our primary goals with the Dark Spaces line is to champion up-and-coming talent and I’m particularly thrilled to be working with Che Grayson, an explosively talented writer and filmmaker, and the exceptional artist Kelsey Ramsay. I can’t wait for readers to experience what they each bring to this series!”

Image via IDW Publishing

RELATED: 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Gets Comic Debut From Eisner-Winner Ryan North and IDW

Snyder's Dark Spaces: Wildfire featured unbelievably beautiful artwork from Sherman, and Dark Spaces: Good Deeds features similarly stunning artwork from Ramsay. Speaking about the project, Ramsay spoke about the eerie Southern gothic aesthetic that can be seen on the cover. "Thrillers grounded in reality spook me in the best way, so I was thrilled for the opportunity to become a part of realizing this bleak, enigmatic story. With Che’s incredible voice, infectious energy, and thoughtfulness, it wasn’t difficult to mirror their dazzling creative flourishes in the murky artwork and swampy Southern designs. I’m very excited to be part of this remarkable team, and I can’t wait to share Dark Spaces: Good Deeds!”

Dark Spaces: Good Deeds is set to debut in 2023, but IDW has revealed the synopsis for the series:

​​Good Deeds tells a haunting story of historical sins and a supernatural legend out for revenge. When teenager Cheyenne Collins and her mother move to St. Augustine, Florida, on the eve of the town’s anniversary, the community begins to die off one by one and a disgraced journalist steps in to seize the story and redeem her career. As the women are drawn together in the investigation, they uncover the town’s violent obsession with its founding mythology and the Fountain of Youth, as well as their own roles in the reckoning to come.

Check out the cover of Dark Spaces: Good Deeds below: