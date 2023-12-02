The Big Picture Lidia Morel, known as Pedro Jimeno's venomous mother on 90 Day Fiancé, appeared on Love In Paradise with a new lover, Scott Wern, but their communication issues caused problems in their relationship.

Scott, who had only dated younger women, showed his true nature when he quickly ended things with Lidia and reunited with his ex-girlfriend, showing a lack of care for Lidia's feelings.

Scott's flirtations with other women in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise make his reconciliation with Lidia seem disingenuous, and his immature behavior and arrogance raise concerns about his intentions.

Fans of the 90 Day Fiancé universe were certainly excited to see Pedro Jimeno’s mother, Lidia Morel, in the third season of the spin-off 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise. She had only been known as his venomous mother thanks to the many run-ins she had with Pedro’s then-wife, Chantel Everett, and her family. She and her daughter, Nicole Jimeno, opted to fight fire with gasoline during Pedro and Chantel’s tumultuous marriage. They were featured in the new series focused on the in-fighting between the two families in The Family Chantel.

Needless to say, viewers were surprised to see Lidia with a brand-new look and a new lover on Love In Paradise. Her new love was an American man named Scott Wern, and initially, things looked promising for the new couple. Scott hails from the state of Florida and was first introduced to Lidia through Nicole’s ex-boyfriend, Alejandro Padron. Scott and Lidia managed to develop a long-distance relationship with each other for a full year before meeting in person for the first time. The meeting was awkward: Scott spoke no Spanish whatsoever, and Lidia's English wasn't any better. It makes sense that the two were able to communicate easily through the internet, given the many translation app options. But being face to face and not being able to communicate is an entirely different matter. When Scott and Lidia met and had to deal with this barrier, it became clear fairly quickly that Scott was not able to handle the pressure.

Things took a turn for the worse when Scott tried to bring in a producer from the show to translate so that he and Lidia could have a clear conversation. The problem was he used the producer essentially to break up with Lidia. Needless to say, Lidia was devastated and was left to be consoled by an enraged Nicole. Scott, on the other hand, was happy to learn that his ex-girlfriend, Liz, was in town and wanted to see him. Scott giddily agreed and excitedly reunited with her, taking her on the trip he was supposed to take with Lidia.

Scott’s Presence Raises Concerns in ‘The Family Chantel’

The discovery that Scott had got back together with Lidia was a surprising one. His behavior during Love in Paradise proved that Nicole’s initial suspicions were dead on about who he is. Scott, who is 52 years old, had only dated women in their 20s and early 30s prior to beginning his relationship with Lidia. He talked a good talk for a while, saying that he was excited to date someone closer to his age who could match his energetic lifestyle. Lidia, who is 57 years old, is definitely vivacious, especially after receiving her makeover. So Scott's words made sense until his true nature came out. His desire to end things with Lidia began the second the first awkward encounter occurred. The fact that he could so quickly go back into the arms of his ex-girlfriend after breaking the heart of a woman he claimed to love proves that he did not care much at all about Lidia. His actions were cold, callous, and immature. Unfortunately, it did not end there.

Fans learned over the summer that Scott was trying to hook up with other women in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. And not just one, multiple women. According to eagle-eyed fans, Scott was flirting with Debbie Aguero, Tiffany Franco, and Karine Staehle, all of whom were on various seasons of 90 Day Fiancé the Other Way. In fact, their presence on the show is about the only thing these three women have in common. And while Tiffany and Karine may be closer to his usual dating demographic, the fact that he pursued all three of them still raises red flags. These flirtations make his reunion with Lidia seem disingenuous. Suddenly, Scott’s back on TV screens, and this time, he has to deal with both of Lidia’s rightfully protective children. Pedro and Nicole were not happy to hear that Lidia got back together with Scott, but her desire to return to him does make sense. Lidia had only been with the father of her children prior to beginning her relationship with Scott. There is a simple truth to her motivation: she needs some quality intimate time. She deserves that for sure, but it would not be wise to allow her feelings to get involved, especially after Scott’s fight with Pedro.

Scott acts more like a frat boy than a man in his 50s. When it came to his volatile discussion with Pedro at the gym, he was the primary instigator. Sure, Pedro was there with his war face on, but Scott immediately chose to escalate the situation rather than calm it down. A rational and mature man would do that, and Scott has yet to act that way. His immediate anger and violence toward Pedro make no sense unless it’s looked at from the perspective of someone who wants a good storyline. His comments after the altercation are proof of this. He arrogantly bragged that he planned on bedding Lidia as much as possible and that he wanted her kids to know about it and suffer. His braggadocious attitude is horrendous, and for Lidia’s sake, viewers are hopeful that she’s looking for carnal satisfaction over actual love. If she's just trying to get her rocks off, then Lidia should have all the fun she can, but if she's looking for true love, she has a big problem. Scott’s intentions are not genuine from the audience's perspective, and it’s clear he’s going to milk this rekindled relationship for all it's worth.

The Family Chantel airs on TLC every Monday on TLC at 9 PM EST. Episodes can also be streamed online or MAX.

