Over two long years since its worldwide debut at the Deauville-American Film Festival, Vivian Kerr's 2022 directorial debut Scrap is finally coming home. The film is set to reach VOD platforms starting on December 13 and, in anticipation of its release, Collider is excited to exclusively share the official trailer teasing the life and struggles of two estranged siblings played by Kerr and Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp. Based on the 2018 short film of the same name penned by Kerr and directed by Leena Pendharker, the heartfelt story centers on Beth, a single mom trying desperately to hide her homelessness after getting laid off from her job. She hopes to find a new career before her brother Ben and his wife find out, though she soon realizes she may have to swallow her pride for the good of herself and her daughter Birdy.

In the footage, a flash of scenes of Beth dancing, drinking, and staring longingly out from her car shows the complicated life she's trying to keep up. Ben doesn't buy that she's still living a life of middle-class success, and she finally admits that things aren't going so hot. She's currently living out of her car, doing everything to prepare for her day and find a new job so she doesn't have to rely on Ben's help. Despite her efforts, he lays out the harsh reality for her—she needs to start thinking about her daughter over her pride. Their sibling relationship is still a bit frosty and Beth still has trouble telling Ben the truth, but moments of joy between them dancing, cooking out, and watching Birdy play at his home show there's hope for a closer bond that would be healthier for both of them.

While Beth and Ben's relationship is the heart and soul of Scrap, Ben and his wife Stacy (Lana Parrilla) also have their own struggles to contend with. The couple is considering a third round of IVF after constant attempts to have a child, but, as the trailer shows, the process is taking an emotional toll on both of them. Stacy, a successful attorney, is hit especially hard as she's forced to re-evaluate her conflicted relationship with motherhood because of everything they've been through. Her story may intertwine with Beth's, as Kerr's character weighs what it means to be a good mother for Birdy.

'Scrap' Won Big Throughout Its Film Festival Appearances

Before helming Scrap, Kerr was best known for her brief appearances on a wide range of television programs, including New Girl, Grey's Anatomy, Castle, and Masters of Sex. More recently, she wrote and directed her second feature, Seance, with Scottie Thompson starring. Her first film benefitted heavily from its two strong co-leads, with Rapp's resume including A Beautiful Mind, Dazed and Confused, and the aforementioned Star Trek: Discovery which wrapped its final season in May, while Parrilla played a defining role in Once Upon a Time and Season 2 of Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer. The talented cast combined with the heartfelt story made the film a winner on the festival circuit, even scoring Best Director and Best Dramatic Feature wins this year from the Waco Independent Film Festival and SModcastle Film Festival, respectively.

Scrap arrives on VOD platforms, including AppleTV, on December 13. Check out the trailer in the player above.