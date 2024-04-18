The Big Picture Bambi revealed she and Scrappy were "sneaky links" before he joined LHHATL, shocking fans.

Bambi, Diamond, and Erica have visited Carlos King to discuss their relationships with Scrappy.

Scrappy's mother criticized Bambi for old cheating allegations; Scrappy seems close with Erica.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta's Scrappy continues to make headlines for all the wrong reasons. Scrappy's ex-wife Bambi Richardson dropped a bombshell during an interview with the reality TV king, aka Carlos King, admitting the two were each other's sneaky links for years dating back to before Scrappy joined the franchise. Bambi's revelation shocked viewers because Scrappy was introduced to the Love & Hip Hop audience as one half of a hip-hop couple with his then-fiancé, Erica Dixon. Bambi wasn't introduced to the show until three seasons later, sitting on Benzino's lap in a hot tub with Rasheeda's estranged husband, Kirk Frost.

Carlos was shocked to learn that Scrappy was cheating with Bambi during the entire first season. "He would call me during or after filming, and we'd link up after," she revealed. At the time, Scrappy was engaged to Erica and claimed to be working on their family unit with their daughter, Emani. "He told me he was going to move in with his baby's mom and that's when they started filming Love & Hip Hop," Bambi shared.

Erica has long insisted Bambi was Scrappy's side chick. Her admission seemingly aligns with that thought. Now, Scrappy is taking the petty route and responding to Bambi.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Follows the lives of some elite women and men in Atlanta involved in the entertainment industry. It covers the drama that goes on with their friends, children, families and coworkers. Release Date June 18, 2012 Cast Karlie Redd , Rasheeda , Mimi Faust , Stevie J Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 11

The Scrappy Love Triangle Will Seemingly Never End

Scrappy didn't respond to the interview directly. Instead, he promoted Erica's clothing line on his Instagram Story, encouraging his 4.1 million followers to support her clothing line. LHHATL fans responded immediately to Bambi's allegations, suggesting the three had been in a love triangle for over a decade.

The suggested love triangle was more like a quad with four sides because Scrappy's ex, Diamond, was never far from the action. According to Bambi, she met Scrappy in a club while he was in a public relationship with Diamond. By the time he got around to calling her, he had broken up with Diamond and re-connected with the mother of his first-born daughter.

Besides having Scrappy in common, Bambi, Diamond and Erica have all visited Reality with the King over the last few months to air out their personal relationship with Scrappy. Erica did a solo interview with Carlos and then returned with Scrappy in tow. While the gesture may have convinced fans that the two were intended soulmates, Scrappy's continued rebounding between the three women has fans convinced that he will forever be connected to all three women in perpetuity.

After Bambi's interview, Scrappy's mother, Momma Dee, took to social media and bashed Bambi again, stating she wasn't a good person for attempting to assassinate Scrappy's character with old cheating allegations. Currently, Scrappy and Erica seem to be thick as thieves, but if his past behavior is any indication, there is more than likely still communication with both Bambi and Diamond. We'll be sure to stay tuned for the upcoming season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and or Reality with the King for updates on the Scrappy love quad.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta can be streamed on Paramount Plus.

Watch On Paramount+