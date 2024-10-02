Master of horror and the ruler of your nightmares, Wes Craven, already had numerous genre hits on his hands by the time Scream slashed onto theater screens in 1996. The filmmaker absolutely traumatized viewers with titles like The Last House on the Left and The Hills Have Eyes, while also campily delighting them through A Nightmare on Elm Street and Vampire in Brooklyn. But when Scream sliced and diced onto the scene, whether realizing it or not, he had started a franchise unlike any other, with a dedicated fandom and following that would last even after his passing. Right now, Max subscribers have a chance to check out the first four installments in the film series as Scream, Scream 2, Scream 3, and Scream 4 are now streaming.

This is a real treat for all fans of horror, whether you’re part of the Scream fandom already or haven’t so much heard of the name Sidney Prescott before. It’s even a win for those who don’t think they like horror because, while there are plenty of jump scare moments, Scream is on a fun, meta-level of camp that doesn’t take itself too seriously. The general gist of the first four movies centers around Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), who, in the original film, is a high school student reeling from the murder of her mother only to find herself a target of a killer in a mask who becomes known as Ghostface.

The sequel follows Sidney and the other survivors of the first film to college, while the third takes them to Hollywood, and the fourth back to the town where it all began, Woodsboro. Each movie is its own whodunnit, with plenty of new and old faces weaving themselves into the storyline and suspicious for their own reasons. Along with Campbell, all four of the movies have included all-star call sheets including names like Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Patrick Dempsey, Rose McGowan, Jada Pinkett Smith, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard, Timothy Olyphant, Parker Posey, Emma Roberts, and more.

The Legacy of ‘Scream’

Sadly, Craven passed away in 2015, leaving many to wonder if the Scream franchise went with him. It seemed that way for a few years until Ready or Not directorial duo, Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, were hired to direct 2022’s Scream. Bringing in legacy characters and blending them with new faces played by the likes of Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, the pair proved that there’s plenty more to come from the film series. Just one year later, they dropped Scream VI, before announcing their decision to step down from Scream VII. The seventh installment has had nothing but hurdles in its way, but it was recently revealed that the movie, which will star Campbell and be helmed by franchise creator Kevin Williamson, will scare theatergoers everywhere on February 27, 2026.

Watch the first four movies of the unkillable franchise now on Max.

