While the Scream franchise prepares for its sixth installment next year, a fan favorite scary movie is getting revived in 4K in the meantime. Scream 2, Wes Craven's classic sequel film, will be available in 4K Ultra HD thanks to a new limited edition steelbook release from Amazon. The new edition brings the 1997 slasher back for its 25th anniversary and back in time spooky season as it releases on October 4.

Scream 2 features the return of many of its iconic characters like Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Dewey Riley (David Arquette) and Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) in a bit of a meta sequel. Following the Woodsboro murders of the first film, the movie sees Sidney and other survivors convening at Windsor College where the final girl is trying to move past the traumatic killings and study for the future. While there, though, a copycat Ghostface killer starts putting together a real-life sequel, and Sidney and company find themselves in danger once more. They have to work fast to find out who the new murderer is or end up dead in the process.

Upon its release, the film was an instant hit, earning similar, and sometimes higher, praise than its predecessor. It's a bit of a miracle that the film turned out as well as it did, however. Scream 2 faced massive production hurdles thanks to its script leaking online, forcing numerous rewrites for the sake of keeping everything a mystery from the audience. In an interview with Dread Central for the film's 20th anniversary, writer Kevin Williams revealed that fake endings, including one where Dewey was the murderer all along, were also created to throw people off the trail. Despite the troubles, it's still considered one of the best in the franchise.

Alongside its returning main characters, the film also brought back fellow survivor Randy Meeks (Jamie Kennedy). Scream 2 also saw some big names join the franchise including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Timothy Olyphant, Laurie Metcalf, Elise Neal, Jerry O'Connell, Liev Schrieber, and Jada Pinkett Smith.

The new limited edition release also comes with some new truly terrifying cover art. The front is adorned with a spooky image of Ghostface looming over a theater where every other attendee is dressed like the franchise's iconic killer. It's an homage to how the film kicks off with two victims being murdered at a screening of the in-universe film Stab, thus welcoming Ghostface back into everyone's lives. On the back is the text "Hello Sidney. Remember Me?" along with a knife while the inside shows the iconic original promo image for the film.

The Scream 2 limited edition 4K release will be available for $30.99 on Amazon on October 4. Check out the cover below.