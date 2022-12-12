In 1996, Wes Craven revolutionized the horror genre with Scream, a metalinguistic slasher that explicitly discusses the genre’s trope while still delivering a thrilling murder mystery. One year later, Scream 2 got to theaters, and the idea of doing a sequel sounded odd, to say the least. Since Scream already dug deep into the tropes that make horror movies so predictable and recognizable, it was hard to imagine what else a sequel could say. That thought alone could be enough to drive horror fans away from the sequels and stick to the original as a precious and untouchable jewel. That is too bad because Scream 2 is a blast on its own, revealing there’s actually a lot Scream didn’t have the time to say.

It doesn’t take more than a few minutes for Scream 2 to throw in questions about race representation in horror, long before Hollywood was discussing the presence of POC before and behind the screens. And while we currently associate fan fever in theaters as a phenomenon connected to superhero movies, in 1997, Craven already materialized how toxic and blind fandom can be. There’s also some reflection about how Hollywood is an ever-hungry beast that consumes tragedy to spit out entertainment, turning anyone’s pain into a means to profit. These are all questions that we still ask more than two decades later, and the fact they are so present in Scream 2 is a testament to how filmmakers always struggled with the limitations of the cultural industry.

While Scream 2 doesn’t shy away from discussing many complex topics, it focuses on its existence by exploring the rules for a horror sequel. Just like the first movie in the franchise, Scream 2 wants the audience to be part of the game, which means the movie tells exactly which rules such a film should follow, only to pull the rug out from under our feet at every turn and twist. So while Scream could have taken many people by surprise, anyone watching Scream 2 already knows what to expect. And that doesn’t prevent Craven’s sequel from recreating the same atmosphere of paranoia, as every character is simultaneously a potential victim or the killer in disguise.

Image Via Dimension Films

That’s what makes the Scream franchise endure the test of time. While metalinguistic is Craven’s favorite game, Scream 2, just like the first movie, builds up a mystery that leaves fans guessing until the end, even after it explains what clues we should be searching for. It would be so good if it leaned only on clever references and nods to filmmaking, things that can be fun in themselves but don’t sustain an entire movie. There must be an actual horror movie beneath the cinema deconstruction, and that’s what Scream 2 offers. Things might become a little too chatty in the third act, and the big reveal at the ending is not so satisfying. Still, that doesn’t prevent Scream 2 from being a great slasher and a great sequel, which is only more relevant in a movie that questions whether sequels are even worth our time or just cash grabs.

Scream 2 also brilliantly mixes auto-referential comedy with the nature of the plot by making the sequel to Scream about a copycat trying to recreate Ghostface’s Woodsboro murders. That also opens the movie to discuss what can be the connection between real crimes and the normalization of violence in the media. It’s easy to blame a film for the horrible acts some people might commit, but in the end, a product of art can only inspire people who already wish to unleash something dark that hides inside them. Violence is not born in movies but in people who use art as an excuse to shield themselves from scrutiny.

Image via Miramax

That doesn’t mean Hollywood is blameless, since the glorification of violence does serve as a shining example of how the worst people can get their fifteen minutes of fame. The first Scream was about the killer’s obsession with creating the perfect horror movie and getting away with it. Scream 2 is instead about a killer who wants to plead guilty and become a star. There’s something wrong with turning serial killers into stars, and that’s where the real problem lies, not in some movie or other work of art.

Scream 2 goes over all that. It writes a love letter to horror and defends the genre's right to exist. Simultaneously, it pokes holes in horror cliches while also exposing the rotten side of fandom. It’s incredible to think It’s been 25 years already since Scream 2 was released, but it’s a pleasure to see the movie has aged so well. At a particular moment in Scream 2, a class of cinema students discusses if any sequels do justice to the first film. There’s a joke about how sequels usually suck, but the irony is that Scream 2 is itself a bloody-good sequel.

Rating: B+