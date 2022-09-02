It has been revealed that Regal theaters will be showing several classic horror films ranging from multiple different decades this Halloween season. Twitter account @dansferatu shared the news on August 31, before the official WB Classic Films Twitter page retweeted the original post and confirmed the news yesterday. The titles that horror hounds can catch on the big screen this Halloween include The Lost Boys, Scream 2, and John Carpenter's Halloween. Modern horror classic Trick 'R Treat, which has never been released theatrically before, will also be screened at Regal theaters.

The Lost Boys is a classic vampire flick from the 80s that starred Corey Haim, Corey Feldman, Dee Wallace, Jason Patric, and Kiefer Sutherland. Scream 2, the first sequel to 1997's slasher game-changer Scream, is considered by many to be one of the greatest horror sequels of all time and starred Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Sarah Michelle Gellar. Also, this year actually marks the 25th anniversary of Scream 2. John Carpenter's Halloween needs no introduction, since it is the first ever film in the ever-popular Michael Myers saga. The original Halloween grossed close to $70 million against a minuscule budget of around $300 thousand during its initial theatrical release in 1978.

Other films that Regal will be showing this Halloween go way farther back than just the 70s. 1932's The Mummy, 1935's The Bride of Frankenstein, and 1952's Creature from the Black Lagoon will all be shown at Regal Theaters this year. These three movies were part of a wave of iconic monster movies put out by Universal Studios, and have influenced horror cinema for countless years. George A. Romero's classic zombie flick Dawn of the Dead will also be screened at Regal, but in 3-D!

Perhaps late-2000s anthology horror flick Trick 'R Treat is the most exciting film audiences can catch at Regal theaters, since it's the first time the cult classic has ever received an actual theatrical release. The film suffered from a two-year delay and this hurt its chance of having a proper release. The movie was screened at a small number of film festivals including the 2008 Screamfest Horror Film Festival and the Sitges Film Festival before being dumped on home media in October 2009. Despite its throwaway release, Trick 'R Treat gained quite the notoriety throughout the years and is a staple in pop culture. Michael Dougherty's fright-fest has been given its own attraction at Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights, and a sequel has been in development as early as 2013.

Trick 'R Treat will begin playing at Regal theaters nationwide on October 6, and the other films in the line-up should be being screened around the same time.