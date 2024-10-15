It’s been about a month since Netflix officially announced that one of the installments in the successful Scream franchise would be added to the streamer ahead of Halloween. On Friday, October 11, Scream (2022), the fifth installment in the franchise, debuted on the platform and made waves in no time, which may come as no surprise considering the spooky season. The slasher film is a direct sequel to Scream 4 and a prequel to Scream VI, which was released on March 10, 2023.

Per ComicBook, Scream (2022) has found its way to the Netflix Top 10 Movies list mere days after landing on the streamer. It’s currently the seventh most-watched movie and will most likely climb higher very soon, in time for Halloween. Leading the list is the 2024 action-comedy Bad Boys: Ride or Die, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, followed closely by Laura Dern’s Lonely Planet and Sing. The Menendez Brothers took fourth place, with Pixels in fifth and Clifford the Big Red Dog in sixth. Scream (2022) is then followed by The Garfield Movie, A Quiet Place Part II, and Trouble.

In addition to being the fifth Scream movie, Scream (2022) is the first in the series not directed by Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015. Craven was replaced by directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, while James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick wrote the film’s screenplay. Furthermore, Scream (2022) sees the return of Marley Shelton, Skeet Ulrich, Roger L. Jackson, Heather Matarazzo, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell, who starred in past installments. They joined the film’s new stars Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

What Makes Up the 'Scream' Franchise?

The Scream franchise can be traced all the way back to the late nineties when the first Scream movie was released in 1996. Presently, the franchise comprises six films, with a seventh in development, and a TV series from 2015 to 2019. Craven directed the first four films, while the series was created by Kevin Williamson, who wrote the first two Scream films and the fourth. Not to mention, Williamson will return to direct the seventh film in the series.

Following the release of Scream (1996), Scream 2 came about the next year, and Scream 3 in 2000. An entire decade went by before Scream 4 was created, and the same with Scream (2022). Scream VI, the latest film in the franchise, was then released in 2023. Overall, the Scream movies have been successful, with Scream (2022) currently holding a 76% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and amassing over $138 million against a budget of $24 million.

Scream (2022) is now streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

