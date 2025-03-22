When Scream, written by Kevin Williamson and directed by Wes Craven, came out in 1996, it changed horror. Its success also led to a new franchise, with an equally impressive Scream 2, followed by a flawed but fun Scream 3, which ended the trilogy. We almost had another trilogy recently with Scream 5 and Scream 6, but sadly, the original idea for Scream 7 came to an end following the controversial firing of star Melissa Barrera. Whatever we're getting next will be a reboot of sorts, with Kevin Williamson coming back as both writer and director.

Before Scream 7, there was another trilogy involving Kevin Williamson that went off the rails. In 2011, after an eleven-year absence, Ghostface returned in Scream 4. Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette were all back, but it ended up being the last movie Wes Craven ever made. Four years later he was gone, but while he was still with us, he wanted to make a new Scream trilogy, only to have it taken away from him.

Emma Roberts' Character Died at the End of 'Scream 4'