Scream, Wes Craven's beloved 1996 slasher, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a new 4K Ultra HD release. Paramount Home Entertainment has announced that the feature-packed and newly remastered 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray will be available October 19, just in time for Halloween.

The new edition includes a brand-new look back at the film and Craven, who passed away in 2015, featuring archival behind-the-scenes footage and new interviews with stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette, as well as screenwriter Kevin Williamson. The new edition also features tons of legacy content, including Q&As with the cast and crew, a production featurette, and audio commentary from Craven and Williamson.

The announcement arrives at a thrilling time for the franchise, with production wrapped on its fifth installment, and director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin reporting that the film is complete. While the movie is scheduled to release next year, Bettinelli-Olpin and co-director Tyler Gillett have remained vigilant in avoiding the spoiler leaks that plagued previous Scream films, resorting to using multiple versions of the script and editing multiple cuts of the film to keep things as airtight as possible. In the meantime, fans can relive the thrills of the movie that started it all.

Also in celebration of the 25th anniversary, Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures are bringing Scream back to theaters for a special two-day event. Horror fans can kick their Halloween season off in style in select cinemas this October 10 and 11 before reliving the action again at home once the new edition drops. It's hard to think of a release schedule more appropriate for a movie about horror film fanaticism and encyclopedic knowledge of horror classics. Ghostface isn't going to catch any Scream fans in any memory flubs this Halloween.

Scream will release on 4K Ultra HD, Limited-Edition 4K Ultra HD SteelBook, and Blu-ray on October 19. Check out the full list of special features and the cover art for the 4K and steelbook releases below:

A Bloody Legacy: Scream 25 Years Later— NEW!

Audio commentary by director Wes Craven and writer Kevin Williamson

Production featurette

Behind the Scenes On the Scream Set Drew Barrymore

Q&A with Cast and Crew What’s Your Favorite Scary Movie? Why are People so Fascinated by Horror Films?



