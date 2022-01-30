Besides your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, SCREAM has been the only film in the month of January that has kept the box office from freezing over and, in its third weekend of release, this fifth installment of this famous slasher series has crossed the $100 million mark worldwide.

After a very successful opening weekend which saw SCREAM make over $30 million, the horror sequel managed to make another $7.35 million in its third weekend which was only a 40% drop from its second weekend gross of 12.4 million. This brings its domestic total up to $62.13 million. On top of that, it also made $6.5 million internationally this weekend bringing its foreign box office up to $44.1 million. Add both totals together, and you cross the $100 million mark at roughly $106 million.

Why is this significant? Well, like we reported it would last week, this fifth Scream movie has passed Scream 4’s entire worldwide box office run which made only $97 million. The $62 million is already way past the fourth film’s domestic total of $38 million, almost doubling it, and it is also supported by the fact that the new Scream’s reported budget was almost $20 million less than Scream 4’s $40 million budget at $24 million. This more than likely means a sixth Scream film is on the way.

RELATED: 9 Characters 'Scream 5' Uses to Reference the PastThe last reason this feat is so impressive is that this is the first Scream movie to cross the $100 million threshold since Scream 3 over two decades ago in 2000. While the days of this franchise making over $100 million just domestically are probably gone, Scream fever and love for this over 25-year-old franchise is stronger than ever. Not many, if any, horror franchises that old can say that. Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett accomplished the impossible. They made a sequel lovingly honoring every film in the franchise and original series director Wes Craven while creating something that felt fresh for both old and new fans alike. SCREAM presented a thrillingly murder happy story, it took a lot of emotionally charged risks, and it was just an excellent horror movie in its own right.

It did right by Ghostface and that is reflected in the box office as well as the extremely positive review scores and word of mouth. This is probably the last major box office milestone for this massive slasher sequel, but what a bloody ride it has been. Along with Spider-Man, this film helped theaters in their time of need in a big way and that should not be undervalued. SCREAM, which at times felt like a huge event film on the level of something Marvel would do, has been a huge success and made horror fans all over the world very happy. For all the latest news on this killer franchise, including its inevitable sequel, stick with Collider.

