SCREAM’s new 4DX poster reminds us that the slasher franchise returns to theaters soon, with special sessions that will make you feel like Ghostface is right beside you. The new poster features Ghostface’s mask shattered in hundreds of pieces, teasing how the 4DX special screenings can destroy the barrier between moviegoers and what happens on the screen.

Created in 2009, 4DX is a unique screening format that uses practical effects to increase audiences' immersion when watching a movie, equipping motion seats, wind, strobe lights, simulated snow, and scents to make a film feels more real. That’s exactly what we want with the latest horror releases: to be totally immersed in the story. And considering Scream is a meta-horror franchise that questions what makes audiences love horror so much, and why we want to feel afraid, a 4DX experience seems like the perfect way to enjoy the upcoming sequel.

As Scream’s marketing campaign keeps reminding us, Ghostface “is always someone you know.” The paranoia has also infected the crew behind the cameras, as SCREAM used multiple versions of the script and had different cuts in post-production. In addition, Scream’s team wanted to avoid unintended spoilers so much that the identity of Ghostface was even kept a secret to the cast while the movie was filming.

Newcomers to the Scream franchise includes Dylan Minnette, Sonia Ben Ammar, Mikey Madison, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jack Quaid, Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, and Marley Shelton. Returning cast members include Neve Campbell as final girl Sidney Prescott, Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers, David Arquette as lawman Dewey Riley, Marley Shelton as Sheriff Judy Hicks, and Roger L. Jackson as the voice of Ghostface.

The next SCREAM is the first installment of the franchise not directed by the late Wes Craven. Instead, Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett helm the film, dedicating SCREAM to the memory of Craven, honoring the late horror legend and proudly saying that anything they got right in the sequel is thanks to him.

SCREAM is scheduled to relaunch the horror franchise on January 14, 2022. Check the new poster below:

