The movie will slash its way into shelves on April 5.

Paramount Home Entertainment has announced today that Scream is getting a digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release. The acclaimed sequel to Scream 4 will make its way to our screens on digital format as early as tomorrow, and the physical copies hit shelves in early April. Once again, the story centers around Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), 25 years after Ghostface’s killing spree in Woodsboro. The city inhabitants get shocked when another Ghostface appears and starts killing victims who are somehow connected to the first murders committed by the famous serial killer.

The 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD editions are set to come gushing with to-die-for bonus content. In addition, fans of the Scream franchise will also be able to own a special two-movie collection that features the original 1996 Scream and the 2022 movie.

The special editions for the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD editions include commentary from the duo of directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet, and from screenwriters James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. The bonus content also features interviews with the original trio of survivors from 1996’s Scream: Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette, as well as a tribute to horror master Wes Craven, who directed all previous installments from the franchise and died in 2015.

Check out the full list of bonus features below:

Filmmaker Commentary — The directors, writers and filmmakers reveal the unwritten rules for surviving this genre-busting horror movie.

Bloodlines — Catch up with Scream stars Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette for a deep dive into their characters and why they came back for a fresh stab at their favorite horror franchise.

New Blood — Meet the new generation of Woodsboro victims and potential killers!

In the Shadow of the Master — The cast honor movie maestro Wes Craven and look back on his incredible legacy as the director who redefined horror.

Deleted Scenes — Look out! They're back from the dead: see the scenes slashed from the movie.

Scream was well-received by critics and the general public alike, and is widely considered one of the best entries in the series. It grossed $135 million against a $24 million budget, and it’s currently one of the highest-grossing films of 2022. The cast also features Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Dylan Minnette, Kyle Gallner, and Skeet Ulrich.

Scream arrives for purchase on digital on March 1. Paramount Home Entertainment releases the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD editions on April 5.

You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here:

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a terrifying new killer resurrects the Ghostface mask. As the deaths mount, Woodsboro's new targets must seek help from the survivors of the original Ghostface attacks. Now, only Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), former sheriff Dewey Riley (David Arquette), and reporter Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) can find a way to stop the killer when everyone is a suspect.

