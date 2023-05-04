When it was announced that two new directors would be picking up the torch of the late Wes Craven and charging forward with fresh installments in his long-running franchise, Scream, fans had every right to be concerned. But, soon they would come to find that both Tyler Gillet and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin were just as dedicated as the rest of us when they brought audiences 2022’s Scream and 2023’s Scream VI. Now that Scream VI has solidified itself as the highest-grossing domestic title from the franchise, and is celebrating its streaming and physical releases, the folks behind the revamps are giving the fan base even more. According to Bloody Disgusting, collectors can now mark July 11 on their calendars for the Scream (2022) and Scream VI 4K UHD bundle release.

The drop includes 4K UHD copies of both films collected neatly in one case along with a digital code. As of right now, no special features have been announced but with the slew of bonus content that came with Scream VI’s digital and physical releases, audiences can expect to see similar features making their way onto the two-disc release. Likewise, specific cover art has yet to be revealed but when it comes to the world of Scream, we’re sure it’ll feature Ghostface and a handful of his victims.

Scream (2022) flipped the beloved horror franchise on its head and introduced audiences to a new lineup of targets. With the help of legacy characters including Dewey Riley (David Arquette), Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), and Judy Hicks (Marley Shelton), newcomers Sam (Melissa Barrera), Tara (Jenna Ortega), Mindy (Jasmin Savoy-Brown), Chad (Mason Goodin), and the rest of their friend group try to escape from the clutches of a new Ghostface whose been inspired by the slashers that came before.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: 10 Horror Movies So Realistic They Could Actually Happen, According to Reddit

What’s Scream VI About?

Some time has passed since the events of the last movie with the core four moving onto a life of higher academia in New York City. But, when the killings start over again they’ll be forced to face ghosts from their past, present, and future. The latest installment also saw the return of Hayden Panettiere’s Scream 4 character Kirby Reed and introduced new performances from Samara Weaving, Dermot Mulroney, Jack Champion, and Liana Liberato.

With the staggering success of the sixth film, it seems almost inevitable that a seventh movie will be on the way. In the meantime, those behind the franchise are keeping fans busy with board games and other items to add to their very own Scream shrine. Catch a trailer for Scream VI below and add it and Scream (2022) to your collection when they arrive in a two-disc bundle on July 11.