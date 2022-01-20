[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Scream 2022.]It finally happened. I got the opportunity to have an extended spoiler-filled conversation with Scream executive producer Chad Villella and directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin. (Yes, the movie only hit theaters last week, but I’ve been absolutely bursting at the seems with spoiler questions ever since my first viewing!)

We covered quite a bit during the 45-minute conversation including Amber’s (Mikey Madison) demise and why Dewey (David Arquette) had to die, but we did devote a good deal of time to breaking down the return of a particular character from the 1996 original — Skeet Ulrich’s Billy Loomis.

Image via Dimension Films

In the new movie, it’s revealed that Melissa Barrera’s Samantha Carpenter is actually Billy’s daughter. When she first learns about her lineage, Sam spirals and eventually decides to leave Woodsboro. Running off without telling her sister (Jenna Ortega) is a rather extreme move, but Sam can no longer trust herself. On top of carrying around the knowledge that she’s the direct descendent of a serial killer, Sam also has visions of Billy, visions that make her wonder what he passed down to her and if she'd be able to control his violent tendencies.

It’s a fascinating and very surprising addition to the franchise, one that certainly makes Sam an especially curious character to track, but also one that’s bound to stop any Scream fan in their tracks. Not only is it a shock to see Ulrich return to the role after all these years, but we’re also being introduced to this particular type of hallucination for the very first time. (The Maureen Prescott material in Scream 3 is different. We’ll get to that.)

Image via Paramount

Gillett began the Billy portion of our interview by revisiting their initial reaction to discovering Billy’s return when they first read James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick’s script:

“Our reaction that we hope audience members have when he pops up was our reaction reading the script. We were all just like, ‘What the f*ck?’ And we also knew that it was really gonna push the guardrails out on what you expect a Scream movie to do. We also knew that that was 100% the reason to do it.”

In addition to Billy’s return functioning as an exciting big swing that’d push boundaries, Gillett also emphasized the value of his involvement for their main character:

“We also really loved what that character coming back did for our lead, right? For Sam played by Melissa Barrera. There’s so much at work in that Billy father/daughter relationship that’s about legacy and about the things that you inherit and how you move on from them and what sort of pieces of those legacies you take with you, which is obviously also what the movie as a whole is about, and that baton pass from one generation to another.”

Image via Paramount

On top of that, Billy’s return played into the meta nature of the new movie as well. Gillett continued:

“For us, Billy and Stu are some of the most iconic slasher villains of all time, and to have him pop up in the movie, it feels like such a moment where the movie is aware of its lineage, it’s aware of its past, it’s also aware of itself as a movie in a fun way, right? It’s sort of like, ‘Hey, we’re gonna have some fun. We’re gonna Hollywood this thing up for a few moments.’ And then to also give that character a bit of an arc, right? We loved that the villain that started it all has a bit of a hero’s return in a weird way, as actually a part of Sam, of that character fully realizing that she’s a complete person, it’s just that a part of herself is dark and is a thing that she would like to keep hidden and ultimately has to come out for the movie to resolve. We just loved that turn for the character.”

Image via Dimension Films

A question I suspect might pop up in assessing Billy Loomis’ influence on Sam in this movie is, is the new Scream suggesting that Sam’s choice to embrace her inner Billy a good thing? And the answer to that question is actually a yes, but it’s more complex than simply conveying that using Billy's influence is good. There are two important things to consider here; one is whether this is actually Billy Loomis or a figment of Sam’s imagination. More to come on that in a bit. But the second is how the ending of Scream 2022 marks a major step forward for Sam personally, a step that reflects an acceptance of her past and a definitive choice to do the right thing. Villella further explained:

“I definitely think that in order to make Sam a true hero of our movie and actually to carry the franchise forward a little bit, you do have to acknowledge her past and what she comes from. Just the ability to overcome any new challenge, and if you can overcome the fact that your father was a serial killer and still do the right thing at the end, then you need to do that. And that’s kind of a message that we always want to give out into the world. It doesn’t matter what happened before. It’s like, what you do now and how you move your own story forward, and I think that is the embodiment of what Sam is coming from Billy Loomis and not having the most pristine adolescence and teenage years and now still trying to find herself and then fighting for her family and her relationship with her younger sister, Tara. It’s all part of it because Billy was so selfish and so extreme to one end, I think the more she acknowledges that is a part of her and a piece of her that will always be there, but also choosing to embrace family.”

Image via Paramount

However, Villella also admitted that in order to survive a Scream movie, you do need to be able to “let out the fury every now and then,” as Sam does at the end of the film. He continued:

“You need to have that type of tenacious fight in you if you’re gonna survive any of these movies, right? You just need to be able to, when it comes down to it, be the killer and make sure you’re the survivor, and now you need to fight with your family as you move forward. And Billy will always be there. I think now, after what we’ve established in this first one, Billy is always a part of Sam and Sam will always have a tether to Billy, and that’s something she will always struggle with — should there be a sixth.”

Image via Paramount

As for how to depict the relationship between Sam and Billy in this particular installment, Bettinelli-Olpin explained that the answers for how to do that were in the script right from the start:

“We always wanted it to be just in the mirror. We were really conscious of, and this part came from the script, we wanted to make sure that she’s never scared of him. She never reacts in a fear way. She’s kind of like, ‘Ugh, f*cking this guy again?’ But what you see, yeah, it was always supposed to be in the mirror … We talked about True Romance a lot in the way that Val Kilmer’s Elvis is sort of there but not there and you feel him, but you don’t have to see him all the time.”

This is where Gillett jumped in to clarify, “And he never feels like a ghost, which is interesting. He always is a hallucination and not a ghost.” That right there makes all the difference. If you’re under the impression that the ghost of Billy Loomis is haunting Sam, perhaps it can feel a little off to have the movie celebrate his influence on her in the big finish. But this is Sam’s version of Billy. This is how her fear of her lineage is manifesting. She is in control and she’s the one responsible for figuring out how to accept and harness her past in the third act.

Image via Dimension Films

Bettinelli-Olpin also stressed the importance of not muddying the waters in terms of introducing supernatural components into a grounded horror series.

“Yeah, we needed to make it really clear that it wasn’t a ghost because what we didn’t want to tiptoe into — again, we are not Scream 3 haters, but the Maureen Prescott thing, we think that’s a great scene. We hear the issues with it, but it’s what Tyler was saying, we needed to make sure that you weren’t, ‘Oh, is this now a supernatural movie, because that’s not the Scream that I’m familiar with.’”

Bettinelli-Olpin then offered some insight into exactly how they approached filming these particular scenes:

“We had Skeet for a day on set out in Wilmington and we just shot a bunch of stuff with him in front of a green screen. Melissa was there and they did all the scenes again for her and for the first time for him. I think it was one of those things that we spent so much of the previous year, year and a half talking about, worrying about, wondering about how it would turn out and then when we did it we were like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s it!’ It’s kind of as-written and it works. Let’s not mess it up.”

Image via Paramount

If you’re looking for more spoiler information on Scream 2022 from Bettinelli-Olpin, Gillett, and Villella, you’re going to want to stay tuned. We’ll have the full 45-minute conversation for you in the coming days!

