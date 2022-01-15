Paramount’s Scream sequel (requel?) scared away not just the looming threat of the Omicron variant, but also reigning champion Spider-Man: No Way Home, as it claimed the top spot at the weekend box office with a $13.3 million Friday haul. The horror film, directed by Radio Silence duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, is expected to make around $31.5 million in its three-day debut, and $36 million over the extended four-day MLK weekend.

This is poised to best the previous MLK weekend record for a horror picture, which was held by Andy Muschietti’s Mama. Scream’s three-day opening is in the same range as its predecessors’—Scream 2 opened to $32.9 million back in 1997; Scream 3 made $34.7 in 2000; Scream 4, however, couldn’t crack $20 million in its opening weekend in 2011.

Unlike the fourth Scream, which was the final film in the franchise to be directed by the late Wes Craven, the new one doesn’t have a hefty budget to recoup. When the dust settles, the new Scream could earn more in its extended weekend that what Scream 4 made in its entire domestic run. This is an especially good result for a film that is reportedly budgeted at around $25 million. Not only is this a potential win for the deep-in-the-muck Paramount, but further validation of the talents of Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett, who broke out in a big way with their tongue-in-cheek film Ready or Not.

Horror sequels are proving to be an unusually safe programming bet during the pandemic. Paramount previously tasted victory with the $47.5 million debut of A Quiet Place: Part II. Universal’s Halloween Kills did even better, with a $49.4 million opening just a few months ago.

Four-time champion Spider-Man: No Way Home made $5.1 million on Friday, for an estimated three-day haul of $21.4 million, and $26.7 million across four days. No Way Home also raced past fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe hit Black Panther on the all-time chart. With an estimated $705 million domestically, the superhero extravaganza is now the fourth-highest grossing film of all time, behind Avatar, Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Universal's Sing 2 is headed for an $11.4 million extended weekend, with $8.5 million over three days, and $1.7 million on Friday, for a third place finish. The animated sequel's running domestic total is an impressive $122 million, made more praise-worthy because the movie's already available on digital. Sing 2 became the first animated feature to crack $100 million at the domestic box office since Disney's Frozen II in 2019.

Director Matthew Vaughn's spy prequel The King's Man continued to struggle, with an estimated holiday weekend haul of just $2.9 million, for a fourth place finish. The film's running domestic total is hovering around $30 million, which is a massive fall after two films that collectively made over $800 million worldwide. The fifth spot was claimed by director Simon Kinberg's female-led ensemble piece The 355, which is estimated to make $2.8 million over four days, in what will surely be a neck-to-neck finish between the two underperforming spy films.

It’s going to be smooth sailing for Scream for at least a couple of weeks, until Roland Emmerich’s disaster film Moonfall and the fourth Jackass movie arrive in theaters on the first weekend of February, like it’s the mid-2000s all over again.

