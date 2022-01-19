Do you like scary movies? If your answer is yes, then you are probably pumped to watch the newest Scream. Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet (collectively known as Radio Silence), the movie is the fifth installment of the franchise started in 1996 with the Wes Craven picture of the same name. A blast from start to finish and full of scares capable of waking the dead, the 1996 Scream breathed new life into the slasher sub-genre and introduced a brand-new killer to the horror monsters’ hall of fame: the mysterious Ghostface, whose real identity changes from movie to movie.

Part sequel, part reboot – or a “requel” -, the new Scream brings a lot of familiar faces back to the blood soaked town of Woodsboro, in which Billy Loomis’ (Skeet Ulrich) and Stu Macher’s (Matthew Lillard) original killing spree took place. However, in order to keep things fresh and bring in new fans, the film also features a brand-new cast of characters to be hunted down and killed by whoever is wearing that terrifying white mask. Here’s a guide to all the old faces and fresh faces of Scream so that you can focus on figuring out who Ghostface is without getting lost on who’s who.

Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell)

The original Scream final girl is once more back to the franchise, fighting the mysterious Ghostface killer. Over the course of the past four movies, Sidney evolved from a high schooler coping with her mother’s recent murder to a successful writer ready to fight back against whoever is hiding behind that terrifying white mask. In the newest installment of the franchise, Sidney is now a happy mother living away from Woodsboro, but she's drawn back to her hometown after a new series of attacks begin to happen.

Born and raised in Canada, Neve Campbell got her first starring role in the YTV musical drama series Catwalk. Shortly after, she moved to the US and landed the role of Julia Salinger in the Fox drama Party of Five. In 1996, she starred as troubled teenager turned witch Bonnie in the teen horror The Craft. Alongside Denise Richards, she played a teen seductress in the 1998 erotic thriller Wild Things. Such roles, as well as the lead in Scream, made her a true staple of 90s cinema. Campbell has played Sidney Prescott in all five movies of the Scream franchise. More recently, she has also appeared as political strategist LeAnn Harvey in Seasons 4 and 5 of Netflix’s House of Cards and in movies like Hot Air, Clouds, and Skyscraper. She is set to star in Netflix’s drama series The Lincoln Lawyer, currently in post-production.

Gale Riley (Courteney Cox)

Originally introduced to the audience as Gale Weathers, the writer and reporter who helped put a stop to the original Ghostface (or Ghostfaces) is also back for another round against yet another masked serial killer. After writing a book about the murders and becoming a national star, Gale married sheriff Dewey Riley and moved to Woodsboro. In the new Scream, the couple is divorced, and Gale is living in New York. Much like Sidney, however, she returns to Woodsboro after the new Ghostface begins to claim his victims.

Cox’s biggest claim to fame is her role as Monica Geller in NBC’s hit sitcom Friends, that aired from 1994 to 2004. From 2009 to 2015, she starred as divorcée Jules Cobb in the ABC sitcom Cougar Town. Just like Campbell, she has appeared in all five installments of the Scream franchise. Cox is also the co-founder of Coquette Productions, a company she started in 2004 with her then-husband David Arquette.

Dewey Riley (David Arquette)

Dewey started his career in the Scream universe as a deputy sheriff in the franchise’s first movie, in which he tried to protect Sidney and his younger sister Tatum (Rose McGowan) from Ghostface. Over the course of the franchise, Dewey rose in the police ranks and became the sheriff of Woodsboro. Shortly before that, he married reporter Gale Weathers. In the newest film, however, the couple is divorced, and Dewey is now retired and living as a recluse. He's the one that alerts Gale and Sidney to the new killer.

David Arquette is best known for his role as Dewey Riley, which he reprised in all four sequels of Scream. However, he has also been in various other movies, from rom-coms like the 1999 Never Been Kissed to B-horror movies such as 2002’s Eight Legged Freaks. On TV, he has appeared in episodes of NBC’s My Name is Earl, ABC’s Pushing Daisies, and CBS’ Medium, among others. In 2000, Arquette starred in the World Championship Wrestling movie Ready to Rumble and became a character in a series of WCW stories. Besides being an actor, Arquette founded Coquette Productions in 2004, alongside his then-wife Courteney Cox.

Judy Hicks (Marley Shelton)

Deputy Hicks made her first appearance in Scream 4. A former classmate of Sidney Prescott, Judy had a not-so-secret crush on her then-boss, Dewey. In the new Scream, Judy is now the sheriff and has a son named Wes.

Marley Shelton is best known for her roles in Bubble Boy, Never Been Kissed, and the Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez joint venture Grindhouse, in which she appeared both in the Death Proof and in the Planet Terror segments. More recently, she has appeared in the Discovery Channel’s Manhunt: Deadly Games. She also voices Cassandra Berkeley in the sci-fi thriller podcast Tomorrow’s Monsters.

Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera)

The first newcomer in this guide, Sam is the newest protagonist of the franchise. She’s also Tara Carpenter’s sister and Wes Hicks’ former babysitter. After a terrible secret about her parentage is revealed, breaking up her family, Tara spirals into a life of drugs and crime until she decides to leave Woodsboro for good. After her sister is targeted by a new incarnation of Ghostface, however, she returns to her hometown alongside her boyfriend, Richie.

Born in Mexico, Melissa Barrera has been in many telenovelas, as well as in the Mexican Netflix comedy series Club de Cuervos. From 2018 to 2020, she starred in Starz’s Vida, about two Mexican-American sisters, and in 2021 she appeared as Vanessa in the musical drama In the Heights.

Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega)

Sam’s younger sister, Tara is the one we see in one of the trailers being attacked by Ghostface. The attack prompts Sam to return to Woodsboro and kicks off a new killing spree in the town.

Jenna Ortega is best known for her roles in Disney Channel’s Stuck in the Middle and Netflix’s You. She also played young Jane in The CW’s comedy series Jane the Virgin. As a voice actress, Ortega has worked on Elena of Avalor, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, and Big City Greens. She’s set to star as Wednesday Adams in Netflix’s upcoming series Wednesday, directed by Tim Burton.

Wes Hicks (Dylan Minnette)

Sheriff Hicks’ teenage son, born sometime after the events of Scream 4. A close friend of Tara, he’s the one that calls Sam to inform her about her sister’s attack. Wes is always under the watchful eyes of his mother, who lived through at least one of the previous Ghostface crimes. But will the sheriff's protection be enough to keep him safe?

Minnette’s first acting credit is as a child version of Charlie (Charlie Sheen) in CBS’ Two and a Half Men. Since then, the actor has amassed recurring roles in shows like Fox’s Prison Break, and ABC’s Lost and Scandal. Currently, he is best known for starring in Netflix’s controversial teen drama 13 Reasons Why. He also played Clay Norman in TNT’s Saving Grace. Film-wise, Minette has been in movies like Let Me In, Goosebumps, Don’t Breathe, and Denis Villeneuve’s Prisoners.

Richie Kirsch (Jack Quaid)

Sam’s boyfriend, who volunteers to return with her to Woodsboro after Tara is attacked by Ghostface.

Quaid is currently best known for playing Hughie Campbell in Amazon Prime’s The Boys. Before that, he appeared as District 1 tribute Marvel in The Hunger Games and had a minor role in Steven Soderbergh’s heist movie Logan Lucky. As a voice actor, he plays Ensign Brad Broimler in Paramount+’s Star Trek: The Lower Decks.

Mindy Meeks-Martin (Jasmin Savoy Brown)

Chad’s twin sister and daughter of Martha Meeks (Heather Matarazzo). Martha the younger sister of horror film and Sidney Prescott aficionado Randy Meeks (Jamie Kennedy), killed by Ghostface in Scream 2. Personality-wise, Mindy has a lot in common with her uncle. After the attack on her friend Tara, her knowledge is instrumental to figuring out the killer’s plan.

Brown is currently taking the TV world by storm as the 1996 version of plane crash survivor and possible cannibal Taissa Turner in Showtime’s Yellowjackets. She is also known for playing Evangeline Murphy in HBO’s The Leftovers, as well as for her roles in ABC’s For the People, TNT’s Will, and Netflix’s Love.

Chad Meeks-Martin (Mason Gooding)

Mindy’s twin brother and Liv’s boyfriend. Chad is also part of Tara’s group of friends and has a less than friendly relationship with his girlfriend’s ex, Vince.

Gooding is known for his roles in HBO’s Ballers, Freeform’s Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, and Hulu’s Love, Simon spin-off series Love, Victor, as well as in Olivia Wilde’s teen comedy Booksmart. In 2022, he’s also set to appear in the Amazon Prime rom-com I Want You Back, starring Charlie Day and Jenny Slate.

Liv McKenzie (Sonia Ammar)

Chad’s girlfriend, Liv feels threatened by the return of her stalker ex-boyfriend, Vince, to Woodsboro.

Of French-Tunisian origin, Ammar began her acting career in 2013, in the Canadian-French drama Jappeloup. Ammar is also a singer. You can find the music videos for her singles “Joyride” and “I Don’t Know” on YouTube.

Amber Freeman (Mikey Madison)

Tara’s girlfriend that lives in 261 Turner Lane, Stu Macher’s former house, in which the final reveal of the 1996 Scream took place. In the aforementioned trailer, we see the killer using Amber’s identity as a disguise to fool Tara.

Madison is best known for her roles in Bravo’s Imposters and FX’s Better Things, as well as in Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood and in the teen rom-com It Takes Three.

Vince Schneider (Kyle Gallner)

A student at Woodsboro High, Vince is Stu Macher’s nephew and Liv’s ex-girlfriend. Due to his obsession with Liv, whom he has been stalking, he’s seen as a possible threat by her and Tara’s friends.

Between the 2000s and the 2010s, Gallner has had roles in various shows, like The CW’s Veronica Mars, HBO’s Big Love, and The WB’s Smallville. More recently, he played Eric Fisher in Paramount+’s Interrogation, and appeared in the Civil War-themed horror movie Ghosts of War and in the indie drama The Catch. Slasher fans may recognize him from the 2010 remake of A Nightmare on Elm Street.

