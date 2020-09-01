‘Scream 5’ Adds ‘The Boys’ Star Jack Quaid — But Where’s Neve Campbell?

Just days before season two of The Boys hits Amazon, Jack Quaid has signed on to join the young ensemble cast of Scream 5, Collider has confirmed.

Melissa Barrera (In the Heights) and Jenna Ortega (You) are set to star as sisters in what Variety calls a reboot, Deadline is calling a relaunch, and we’re calling a sequel. After all, Courteney Cox and David Arquette are set to reprise their respective roles as Gale Weathers and Dewey Riley, while Neve Campbell is, well… timeout!

What the heck is going on with Neve Campbell? She was reported to be in talks to return as Sidney Prescott back in early May. That’s nearly four months ago, and her casting still hasn’t been officially announced or confirmed! And believe me, as a longtime industry reporter, I’m well aware of the intricacies of dealmaking, and how long these things can take, but let’s be honest here… this is taking a curiously long time. It comes down to one of two things — money, first and foremost, and a distant second is the script. What if Neve Campbell just doesn’t like the part that’s been written for her, and is dragging her feet? The fact that she hasn’t closed a deal yet is certainly cause for concern.

Of course, that entire paragraph could be made moot any minute with a press release sent to the trades, but unless they’re saving Campbell as “the final girl” of this cast, I can tell you this is a bit strange, given the circumstances.

Anyway, the timeout is over, so let’s talk about Jack Quaid! If I had to take a stab — pun intended — at guessing Quaid’s character based on my limited knowledge of the ensemble, I’d wager he’ll be playing Barrera’s sweet, sensitive and supportive boyfriend, who also works with her. But that’s just speculation on my part.

Now look at that innocent face of his. If this guy isn’t the killer, or one of the killers, then he makes for a great red herring. I mean, if I’m right about the role, it sounds almost too much like his turn as Hughie on The Boys, so if I was Quaid, I might want to try playing the villain. Plus, the “boyfriend” angle would really bring the franchise full circle. Or maybe both sisters are behind the new slayings. You never know in the wicked world of Woodsboro…

Ready or Not filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of Radio Silence will direct the new Scream movie, which was written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. Vanderbilt will produce with his Project X Entertainment partners Paul Neinstein and William Sherak, while Scream creator Kevin Williamson will executive produce with Radio Silence’s Chad Villella. The film hails from Spyglass Media, and production is slated to start in Wilmington, North Carolina before the end of the year.

Paramount will release the fifth film in the Scream franchise on Jan. 14, 2022. Hopefully this pandemic will have ended by then, otherwise, I can picture a lot of Ghostface masks in the audience. Variety broke the news of Quaid’s casting, and for more on the new season of The Boys, click here.