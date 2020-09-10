Neve Campbell Officially Joins ‘Scream 5’ as Sidney Prescott

The hole-y trinity is now complete, as Neve Campbell officially joins original castmates Courteney Cox and David Arquette in Scream 5. Campbell will reprise the role of Sidney Prescott in the horror sequel, which will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of the filmmaking collective Radio Silence (Ready or Not).

Here’s what Radio Silence had to say in a statement:

“We’re pinching ourselves! It’s hard to express how much the character Sidney Prescott shaped our love of movies and to have the chance to work with Neve is truly a dream come true. It just wouldn’t be a Scream movie without Neve and we’re so excited and honored to join her in Woodsboro.”

James Vanderbilt (Murder Mystery) and Guy Busick (Castle Rock) wrote the screenplay for Scream 5, which will be the first entry in the meta-slasher series not helmed by the late, great Wes Craven. However, Kevin Williamson—who developed the concept for Scream and penned the screenplay—is onboard as executive producers, along with the third member of Radio Silence, Chad Villella.

In addition to Cox and Arquette, Campbell will join newcomers Jack Quaid (The Boys), Melissa Barrera (In The Heights), and Jenna Ortega (You). Here’s what Campbell had to say in a statement:

“After spending time speaking with Radio Silence, they have shown such love, respect and admiration for Wes Craven and all that he’s created in the Scream franchise. I am beyond excited to step back into the role of Sidney Prescott and return to Woodsboro.”

Campbell finally joining the project is sure to come with a sigh of relief for many a Scream fan. When we spoke to the actress back in May she played coy, saying “I’m not a hundred percent on it, but to be honest.”

For more on Scream 5, check out the Ghostface teaser that also reveals the new (sadly delayed) release date.

*Hole-y like with stab wounds? Like with a knife? Like in the Scream movies? Fuck you.