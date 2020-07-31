‘Scream 5’: Courteney Cox to Return as Reporter Gale Weathers

Always a friend to the Scream franchise, Courteney Cox will be there for Scream 5 when production gets under way in Wilmington, North Carolina, it was announced Friday by Spyglass Media Group and Paramount Pictures.

The actress will reprise her role as dogged reporter Gale Weathers, and she’ll be joined by her ex-husband David Arquette, who will return as Dewey Riley. Neve Campbell is also expected to reprise her role as protagonist Sidney Prescott, though she wasn’t mentioned in Friday’s press release — which in a move reminiscent of Blumhouse’s Halloween, also referred to the movie as, simply, Scream.

The latest entry in the Scream franchise will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of the filmmaking group Radio Silence (Ready or Not). James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick wrote the script, and Vanderbilt will produce with his Project X Entertainment partners Paul Neinstein and William Sherak. As for Scream creator Kevin Williamson, fear not, as he’ll executive produce with the third member of Radio Silence, Chad Villella.

“We can’t imagine Scream without the iconic Gale Weathers, and [we’re] so incredibly thrilled and humbled to have the opportunity to work with Courteney,” Radio Silence said in a statement. “We’re absolute mega fans of her work and we’re so excited to join her in the next chapter of the Scream saga!”

In addition to her signature role as Monica on Friends, Cox headlined ABC’s Cougar Town, and she’ll soon be seen in Starz’s upcoming horror comedy Shining Vale. Cox also serves as an executive producer and host on Facebook Watch’s documentary series 9 Months with Courteney Cox, which has been on for two seasons.

The Scream franchise is near and dear to my heart, as the first film made me want to be a writer. The four films have grossed more than $600 million worldwide, and it has been nearly a decade since the last movie hit theaters back in 2011. Horror icon Wes Craven directed all four films, while Williamson wrote each entry with the exception of Scream 3. Click here for Perri Nemiroff‘s Scream movie rankings.