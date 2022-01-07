Twenty-five years after Scream changed the landscape of horror cinema forever, the franchise is returning to the big screen, and it's bringing its original stars along for the ride. The new addition to the franchise, also titled SCREAM, is bringing Sidney, Dewey, and Gale back to Woodsboro for another round of Ghostface murders.

And to celebrate this return, Paramount has released a special 'Return to Woodsboro' featurette, including exclusive commentary from series mainstays Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette as they reflect on both the impact of the original film and the promise of the upcoming film. Director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin notes that doing the franchise justice would not have been possible without the return of all three original stars, and Cox notes that the original film will always be a horror classic that is "looked up to and looked back at".

SCREAM is set to be released later this month, and will follow the main trio as they work to stop a new iteration of the Ghostface killer as he targets a new group of Woodsboro teenagers. As their new commentary on the featurette mentions, the new film will function both as a tribute to the groundbreaking original film and as a fresh take on the concept itself.

Joining the original trio of Campbell, Arquette, and Cox are many new faces, including Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar. The new Scream film is directed by Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, taking over from the late Wes Craven. The film was written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick and is based on characters created by Kevin Williamson.

SCREAM premieres exclusively in theaters on January 14. Check out the full "Return to Woodsboro" featurette below:

