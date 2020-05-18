‘Scream 5’ Officially Adds David Arquette as Deputy Dewey Riley

Deputy Dewey Riley is returning to the Scream franchise in all his mustachioed glory, as Spyglass Media Group confirmed today that David Arquette will appear in Radio Silence‘s slasher revival, Scream 5. Although Neve Campbell is all but guaranteed to reprise the role of Sidney Prescott, Arquette is officially the first to sign on from the original cast of Wes Craven‘s 1996 horror classic.

“I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new,” Arquette said in a statement. “Scream has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven’s legacy.”

Arquette played the character across all four Scream films, a bumbling yet integral part of discovering the many identities of the Ghostface killer. Scream 5 will be the first entry in the series not helmed by Craven, as Ready or Not directing duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett—known together as Radio Silence—will be in the director’s chair. James Vanderbilt (Murder Mystery) and Guy Busick (Castle Rock) wrote the script, while original Scream writer and co-creator Kevin Williamson is onboard as executive producer. Principal photography on Scream 5 is set to begin this year in Wilmington, North Carolina once the COVID-19 safety measures lift.

Here is what Radio Silence said in a statement:

“It’s impossible to fully express how much Wes Craven’s work and the Scream movies in particular mean to us as fans and have influenced us as storytellers. Kevin Williamson’s incredible stories have entertained and inspired us for decades and we’re insanely honored to have the opportunity to be a part of the cinematic world Wes and Kevin so brilliantly created together. Jamie and Guy’s amazing script does that legacy justice and we’re so excited to bring the next chapter of Scream to life.”

