The Scream franchise has never been one to shy away from big, gruesome kills, even when that means offing beloved long-standing members of the family. The first movie wiped out its biggest name — Drew Barrymore — before the title even flashed across the screen, with later installments doing away with Jamie Kennedy’s Randy Meeks and Liev Schreiber’s Cotton Weary. But the harshest blow of all was dealt in 2022’s Scream, when everyone’s favorite retired sheriff, Dewey Riley (David Arquette), finally met the sharp end of Ghostface’s icy cold blade. Even for the most seasoned followers of the slasher films, the kill came as a surprise, with Dewey being one of the final legacy characters to have made it out of the carnage time and time again.

Delivering that fatal stab was franchise newcomer, Mikey Madison, who joined the fifth movie as Amber, one of the movie’s two Ghostface killers. During a recent conversation with Perri Nemiroff for an installment of Collider Ladies Night, Madison opened up about being the person responsible for such a devastating gut punch to the fandom. Born in 1999, Madison wasn’t even alive for the first two movies, which arrived in 1996 and 1997, respectively, so it shouldn’t come as a complete surprise that the actress wasn’t fully aware of the intense following behind the movies first helmed by Wes Craven. She told Collider:

“I have to be honest, when I did the film, it sounds naive, but I wasn’t so aware of the huge fan base that the franchise has, that I’ve now been able to discover. Scream and horror fans and people who love horror films are the best people ever, but I really naively went into it.”

Not fully conscious of the devastation that her character would cause when knifing Dewey out of the equation, Madison added:

“And so I remember being kind of sad because I was like, ‘Oh, such a great character. It’ll be sad to see him go.’ And then I realized afterward the heartbreak that so many people felt. People have come up to me, and they’re like, ‘I hate that this happened. I’m mad at you.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m so sorry, I didn’t write the script!’ I didn’t want to do it.”

Madison Calls Her 'Scream' Experience “A Crazy, Unpredictable Arc For a Character”

Despite not understanding the full implications of joining the Scream family, Madison says she knew the opportunity was a major step forward for her career when the offer first came across her desk. Although the process from audition to filming was a lengthy one, Madison reveals that playing the diabolical killer ended up being a dream role:

“I had auditioned. I sent in a tape, and then I heard nothing for, like, eight months or something, and I’d pretty much forgotten about it. Then they came back, and they were like, ‘Hey, would you want to be in this film? The character would be the Scream Ghostface character.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, that sounds really fun. I would absolutely like to do that, and I specifically would love to play this Ghostface character,’ because it’s such an interesting, fun reveal, and it’s such a crazy, unpredictable arc for a character, as well. I think that those films are so self-aware in a way where all the actors know exactly what kind of movie they’re in, and you’re able to have fun with it.”

