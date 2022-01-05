Two of the oldest Ghostface survivors get together again.

This morning, SCREAM stars Neve Campbell and David Arquette appeared on Good Morning America to discuss the upcoming sequel and revealed a new clip from the highly-anticipated slasher movie. The clip features Campbell as final girl Sidney Prescott and Arquette as lawman Dewey Riley, as the two classic characters reconnect for a bloody reason.

Dewey calls Sidney to warn her Ghostface is back and on a new killing spree in the clip. Sidney is obviously distressed by the call, but Dewey cannot wait for her to process the news. Instead, the lawman asks Sidney if she has a gun, as he expects the new Ghostface to go after the oldest surviving victim of the original serial killer.

Besides showing up the new clip, Campbell and Arquette also discussed how they feel about returning to the franchise a decade after the release of Scream 4, back in 2011. Both stars said they feel comfortable going back to their fan-favorite roles and underlined how good it feels to reunite with the original cast once again. Campbell even compared the experience to “going back to summer camp”, since working on the franchise has been “a blast” since the first movie.

SCREAM’s newcomers to the franchise include Dylan Minnette, Sonia Ben Ammar, Mikey Madison, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jack Quaid, Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, and Marley Shelton. Returning cast members include Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers, Marley Shelton as Sheriff Judy Hicks, and Roger L. Jackson as the voice of Ghostface.

As Scream’s marketing campaign keeps reminding us, Ghostface “is always someone you know.” The paranoia has also infected the crew behind the cameras, as SCREAM used multiple versions of the script and had different cuts in post-production. In addition, SCREAM’s team wanted to avoid unintended spoilers so much that the identity of Ghostface was even kept a secret to the cast while the movie was filming.

The next SCREAM is the first installment of the franchise not directed by the late Wes Craven. Instead, Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett helm the film, dedicating SCREAM to the memory of Craven and honoring the late horror legend by proudly saying that anything they got right in the sequel is thanks to him.

SCREAM is scheduled to relaunch the horror franchise on January 14, 2022. Check the new clip below.

Here’s SCREAM’s official synopsis:

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.

