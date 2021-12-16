The true gift that keeps on giving to horror fans, the upcoming SCREAM, has released a new poster today — but with a twist. The exclusive Dolby poster does a great job of giving off spooky vibes while it announces the arrival of the anticipated film, only in theaters, on January 14.

The Dolby promo at the top invites viewers to catch the film at a Dolby cinema, arguably the kings of sound quality. The poster itself gives us a new look into the upcoming world of the fifth installment of the popular, slasher franchise. The Ghostface mask stands tall in the poster with its mouth wide open in tunnel form as it looks to swallow vehicles whole while they make their way into, presumably, the town of Woodsboro. With smoke and fog rising around the mask and autumn-colored trees in the foreground, the poster design is based on a fan piece of created art by Creepy Duck Design and was created in partnership with the artist.

SCREAM will pick up 25 years after the events of the original film took place. Rocked by a spree of ruthless and gruesome murders, Woodsboro, California was never truly the same. Now, a new killer tries on the Ghostface mask and sets out to target a fresh clique of friends. Hoping to bring to light secrets thought long lost to time while inflicting some carnage and pain, the new killer will stop at nothing until they take down everyone in their way. But, when some familiar faces come back to help the new targets gain the upper hand on the sadistic killer, Ghostface will have their biggest fight yet.

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Ready or Not) and written by James Vanderbilt (Castle Rock) and Guy Busick (Murder Mystery), the new film is set to star new to the franchise actors Jenna Ortega (Stuck in the Middle), Jack Quaid (The Boys), Dylan Minnette (13 Reasons Why), Melissa Barrera (Vida), Kyle Gallner (Jennifer’s Body), Marley Shelton (Bubble Boy), Mikey Madison (Better Things), Mason Gooding (Love, Victor), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Yellowjackets), and model/actress Sonia Ben Ammar. Some familiar faces from the original films will return as well. Neve Campbell (The Craft) will reprise her role as Sidney Prescott, along with Courteney Cox (Friends) as Gale Weathers, and David Arquette (You Cannot Kill David Arquette) as Dewey Riley.

Those behind the film’s marketing push have been teasing audiences by dropping posters and more (which you can check out here on Collider!) as we creep closer to the film’s debut. With every eerie look into the town of Woodsboro, we get a little bit more of an idea of what we can expect from this film in which everyone is a suspect. Check out the Dolby poster for SCREAM below ahead of the movie's premiere in theaters on January 14:

