Twenty-six years since the first Scream film was released, SCREAM made a huge splash at the theaters and on home screens with its much-awaited release in January 2022. Ever since, fans of the genre-defining horror franchise have been clamoring to get their hands on a physical copy of the film, which is said to feature to-die-for bonus content that may give audiences a look into what is to come for the franchise’s revival. After nearly three months of waiting, the Blu-ray and DVD versions of the movie were finally released in the US on April 5, 2022.

Released in 1996, the first Scream film introduced us to high school student Sidney Prescott, police officer Dewey Riley, and tabloid journalist Gale Weathers, with the original Ghostface killer slashing his way through the small town of Woodsboro. With ten years between Scream 4 and the newest addition to the franchise, a lot has changed for the characters, save for some classic Scream horror tropes and the quaking fear of teens. With a sixth movie on the horizon, a lot is going to change for the franchise. If you want to get a first look at what is to come for the franchise and dive deep into the world and characters of Scream, you may need to get yourself a copy. Now without further ado, here are all the bonus features included in SCREAM's Blu-ray and DVD releases.

SCREAM Deleted Scenes

Thirty-three minutes of scenes were ultimately cut from the movie, some of which tied up loose ends, changed the perspective of some characters at times of murders, or gave a look into the deep emotional turmoil being experienced by the lead characters. As always with deleted scenes, there is a chance for Easter eggs and possible dialogue changes for the sake of continuity in the upcoming sequel. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for anything suspicious, you never know what or who could be lurking just out of sight. Here’s a look at some of the scenes that many die-hard fans wish were included.

Outside of Wes and Judy’s house, Sam follows the sound of sirens and walks up to see Mindy standing beside a news van as police surround the home. The young women both question why the other is there, throwing glances of suspicion at one another. Mindy says that she followed the sirens as well but Sam seems to not believe her, wondering how she got there so quickly.

Following the attack at the hospital, police are conducting interviews at the station. Those being questioned include Amber, Mindy, Chad, and Wes . What was said during those interviews and in the waiting room could give you a deeper look into each of these characters.

. What was said during those interviews and in the waiting room could give you a deeper look into each of these characters. It’s said that Dewey lost his job as sheriff due to his drinking, so it’s no surprise to find the down-on-his-luck character in a bar and getting into a bit of trouble after one too many drinks. Following some back and forth, Vince holds Dewey at knifepoint. This scene gives a look into the deep pain and desperation that the character is going through following his divorce.

After the police are called on the two for fighting in the bar, Dewey finds himself back in the sheriff’s station, on the wrong side of the desk. This scene is one in particular that many Scream fans wish had been included in the final cut. Dewey speaks with Judy alone in her office and the two discuss the tough times they both have been going through and how things have been going downhill for Dewey. This scene gives audiences a look into the relationship between the two sheriffs, which many wanted to see turn into something more.

New Blood

The section titled New Blood gives an introduction to Woodsboro’s new generation of potential victims and killers. Many are speculating that the upcoming sixth film will include some of these new characters, so be sure to get an in-depth introduction to each of them - you never know what they could be hiding.

Bloodlines - Cast Interviews

In these cast interviews, stars Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette break down their characters and dissect their roles in the classic horror franchise. Additionally, the stars speak on what motivated them to return for a fifth film after ten years and how they feel about the revival of the franchise. Be sure to get in on the interviews that are sure to feature inside information on the genre-defining franchise's main characters.

In the filmmakers' commentary, audiences can listen in to the directors (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett) and writers (James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick) as they discuss horror tropes, their inspirations, and creative choices, along with the rules to survive the Ghostface killers and make it through a Scream film alive. Be sure to take notes for the next time someone asks what your favorite scary movie is.

In The Shadow of the Master

This video is a tribute to the great Wes Craven, a master of the horror genre whose cultural impact has influenced television and film since his first stab at creating a slasher film. Craven is known for creating A Nightmare on Elm Street, and directing such films as The Hills Have Eyes (1977), The Last House on the Left, and of course, the first four Scream films. With the horror pioneer now passed on, this tribute shows the amount of effort and love that went into creating a fifth Scream film that would honor the work and legacy of the Sultan of Shock.

The writers and directors hope to carry on Craven’s vision for the Scream franchise in the upcoming sixth film as well. Courtney Cox has recently revealed that she is involved with the sixth film and with the script now finalized, the cast is preparing to begin filming in June 2022. If you’d like to learn more about the upcoming Scream 6 then be sure to read on through the link below.

