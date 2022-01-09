Scream star, Dylan Minnette is swinging open the doors to the film’s iconic house and giving us a tour of the action-filled living room. In a clip that is equal parts new and old, Minnette shows us around the quarters while referencing actor Jamie Kennedy’s informative scene in the original 1996 film in which his character, Randy, recounts the rules to surviving a horror movie. Randy’s original rules as retold by Minnette are, “Be a virgin, don’t do drugs, and never say, ‘I’ll be right back’.” In the original film, Matthew Lillard’s character, Stu Macher, teases Randy by walking out of the room while saying “I’ll be right back” only to end up dead by the end of the film.

Minnette goes on to tell viewers the updated add-on rules of 2022 which include, “Never trust a love interest, the motive is always connected to the past, and the first victim is always part of a friend group that the killer is a part of.”

Minnette, known for his role in 13 Reasons Why, will appear in the film as Wes Hicks, the teenage son of returning character, Judy Hicks (Marley Shelton), who is now the Sheriff of Woodsboro.

Image via MTV

Creeping towards its release date on January 14, the newest installment of the fan-favorite horror franchise will pick up 25 years after the events of the original film. The town of Woodsboro is once again being plagued by a masked figure with a penchant for brutal slayings. Someone new is donning the famous Ghostface mask and targeting a new clique of teenagers hoping to uncover secrets thought long left in the town’s past. To aid the group of youngsters hoping to stop the killer in their tracks, original characters, Dewey Riley (David Arquette), Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), and Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) will once again dive into the mystery and try to put an end to the horrific murders.

Starring alongside the returning cast members and Minnette to bring this new story to life are Jenna Ortega (Yes Day), Melissa Barrera (In the Heights), Jack Quaid (The Boys), Mike Madison (Better Things), Kyle Gallner (The Haunting in Connecticut), Mason Gooding (Love, Victor), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Yellowjackets), and Sonia Ben Ammar (Jappeloup). New to the franchise directors and self-proclaimed Scream fans, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, will be picking up the story where Scream’s late director, Wes Craven, left off.

Minnette’s walk-through of the fresh take on the old rules will definitely come in handy as we try to guess who the new slasher is when Scream hits theaters next week (!!!) on January 14. Check out the clip below.

