Even it doesn't narrow down the possibilities THAT much.

The final poster for the next installment of the fan-favorite slasher franchise Scream is here, thanks to IGN. The poster has been released ahead of the film’s January 14 release date and comes with a big clue towards the identity of the killer.

The new poster shows the stars of the movie looking concerned while the mask of the Ghostface killer lords over them. The poster also claims “the killer is on this poster.” With twelve characters featured, it doesn’t narrow down the identity too much — but it does tease the fans. Ever since the cast was announced fans have been coming up with theories as to who the new Ghostface killer will be, and this poster will only stir up new theories.

As the poster claims, the new Ghostface killer has to be either one of the series mainstays played by Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, or David Arquette, or one of the new characters played by Melissa Barrera (In the Heights), Mason Gooding (Love, Victor), Mikey Madison (Better Things), Dylan Minnette (13 Reasons Why), Jenna Ortega (Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous), Jack Quaid (The Boys), Marley Shelton (Rise), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Yellowjackets), or Sonia Ammar.

Image via Paramount

Related: Exclusive 'SCREAM' Posters Feature the Film's Legacy Trio of Courteney Cox, David Arquette, & Neve Campbell

Scream is the newest installment in the horror series following four prior movies and a TV show. The new film is directed by the duo of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Ready or Not) and written by James Vanderbilt (Castle Rock) and Guy Busick (Murder Mystery). Read the synopsis for the film below:

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.

Scream comes to theaters on January 14. Check out the new poster below:

'SCREAM': Neve Campbell Reveals Why She Returned to the Franchise Campbell also shares what Sidney Prescott has been up to all these years later.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email