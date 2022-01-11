With just a couple of days of waiting left before SCREAM hits theaters, Paramount is still teasing fans with a brand new trailer. Besides releasing a new trailer, Paramount also announced new collaborations with Twitter and Reddit that’ll give users of both networks a temporary Scream-themed experience.

The new trailer breaks the piece of the town of Woodsboro when yet another murderer takes Ghostface mask and starts a new killing spree. To stop Ghostface’s latest reign of terror, some of the franchise’s most iconic characters band together in hopes of unmasking the unknown killer. Returning cast members include Neve Campbell as final girl Sidney Prescott, Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers, David Arquette as lawman Dewey Riley, Marley Shelton as Sheriff Judy Hicks. While the old cast knows the rules that binds the killer, the trailer also underlines how something feels different this time around, as Ghostface has updated his horror game and has some new cards up his sleeves.

The new trailer also reminds us that SCREAM promises to bridge the decade gap since the release of Scream 4 by introducing a new set of characters, who could all be new victims for Ghostface or the killer themself. Newcomers to the franchise include Dylan Minnette, Sonia Ben Ammar, Mikey Madison, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jack Quaid, Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, and Marley Shelton.

As Scream’s marketing campaign keeps reminding us, Ghostface “is always someone you know.” The paranoia has also infected the crew behind the cameras, as SCREAM used multiple versions of the script and had different cuts in post-production. In addition, SCREAM’s team wanted to avoid unintended spoilers so much that the identity of Ghostface was even kept a secret to the cast while the movie was filming.

The movie’s marketing campaign will get boosted before the premiere movie with a special Branded Like animation released on Twitter today. Fans who follow the @ScreamMovies Twitter account and tweet with the ##ScreamMovie will get to see a different Ghostface animation if they use the social network in Light Mode or Dark Mode. On top of that, Paramount is setting a Predictions Tournament in the r/scream Reddit community, giving fans the opportunity to bet who livers and who dies in the upcoming sequel.

The next SCREAM is the first installment of the franchise not directed by the late Wes Craven. Instead, Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett helm the film, dedicating SCREAM to the memory of Craven and honoring the late horror legend by proudly saying that anything they got right in the sequel is thanks to him.

SCREAM is scheduled to relaunch the horror franchise on January 14, 2022. Check the new trailer below.

Here’s SCREAM’s official synopsis:

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.

