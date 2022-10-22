Just in time to join all those sporting the iconic Scream mask wearing fun of Halloween, NECA is releasing their next Ultimate Ghostface action figure. The main mask featured in this upcoming toy, however, is based on a movie that doesn’t actually exist. As seen in the fifth installment of the Scream franchise, the mask is from the faux movie-within-a-movie Stab 8, which is part of the meta-fictional franchise based on the Ghostface killings.

Bloody Disgusting released a preview of the meta-action figure along with a concept sheet breaking down its different features and accessories. Within the world of Scream 5, the fictional film directed by Rian Johnson is considered the first Stab sequel in over ten years, acting as a franchise reboot/revival or a “requel” as described by the main character Mindy Meeks-Martin (Jasmin Savoy Brown, Yellowjackets) in the film as well as Scream 6, which is in production now. A clip from Stab 8 featuring Ghostface wielding a flamethrower and wearing a metallic mask made its way into this year’s Scream and this look is the main inspiration for NECA’s action figure.

The action figure also includes several alternate Ghostface masks, including the Devil Ghostface mask from the popular multiplayer game Dead by Daylight, in addition to a slew of accessories – including a flamethrower to accompany the Stab mask. Also included in the package for the Ultimate Ghostface action figure are knives, machetes, a voice changer and a pitchfork in reference to different renditions of the character throughout the ongoing franchise. The concept sheet released by NECA also implies that alternate hands will be included, so fans can switch out the hands of the action figure in addition to the masks and other accessories. Last but certainly not least, the action figure will also come with the classic white Ghostface mask worn in the masses every Halloween, so the figure can be displayed as the traditional Ghostface – which is from the original Scream slasher from 1996 – if its owner prefers.

Although the original Ghostface dates back to the mid-’90s with the first highly successful Wes Craven film in the quintessential slasher franchise, its super meta fictional counterpart did not make an appearance in the Scream franchise until its 1997 sequel when Ghostface murders two college students attending a sneak preview for Stab, the first film in the franchise based on the events of the Woodsboro massacre. As the other members of the film’s audience perceive their cries for help as a publicity stunt, the first set of murders in the film are carried out publicly, continuing the ongoing theme of social commentary specifically on the state of the horror genre itself in the franchise. Each further installment in the franchise helps carry out this trend as the Stab franchise mimics the real-world murders occurring within the world of Scream.

Scream 6 is set for a March 31, 2023 release date. In the meantime, the first four Scream movies are currently available to stream on Paramount+ and the fifth Scream film is available for purchase on DVD, Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, and digital.