With a brand-new Scream movie hitting theaters today, there is no better time for crossover announcements. Paramount and Innersloth have announced that the slasher icon Ghostface from the long-running franchise is coming to Among Us. This crossover event will mark the first time that a film character will be added to the popular title.

The announcement of the Ghostface cosmetic was made in a video that saw Scream cast members Jack Quaid (The Boys) and Mason Gooding (Love, Victor) played a few games of Among Us with YouTubers TinaKitten, 5Up, NoahJ456, ChilledChaos, and KaraCorvus, who also asked questions to Quaid and Gooding that were related to the game and the film. The over 20-minute video was uploaded to the official Paramount Pictures YouTube channel and was capped off with all the players watching a trailer for the newly released film and the announcement that the Ghostface cosmetic will be coming to the game soon, though no actual time or date was revealed. Leaving viewers in suspense, quite fitting for an announcement about a slasher, I'd say.

This marks the first time that Innersloth will be integrating a movie character into their game, though it could be argued that the Shapeshifter role added back in November shares one or two similarities with John Carpenter's 1982 classic, The Thing. This crossover is not the first time a cameo appearance has been added to the popular social deception game as host of the Game Awards Geoff Keighley was added as a visor cosmetic that was released as a Twitch Drop for viewers of the 2020 Game Awards as well as the 2021 Summer Game Fest Kickoff show. As for Ghostface, he has made his way around to multiple games, one of them being in the asymmetrical multiplayer game Dead by Daylight, being the Killer that was added in the game's 12th chapter in 2019. He was also added to both Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty Warzone as a purchasable cosmetic during the titles' Halloween-themed event "The Haunting" in 2021.

There is currently no release date or release window set for when Ghostface will be added to Among Us. The latest entry in the Scream franchise is now out exclusively in theaters. You can watch the video announcing the crossover where the film's cast plays a game of Among Us with streamers as well as read the official synopsis for the new film down below.

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”), Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) and David Arquette (“Dewey Riley”) return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

