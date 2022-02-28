"In Halloween it's always fun for me to answer the door when they're in that costume."

As the latest installment of the Scream film franchise, Scream 5, nears its home release (the movie will be available for digital purchase tomorrow), Paramount shared with Collider an exclusive featurette in which film series star Neve Campbell talks about the franchise’s most iconic symbol: Ghostface killer’s mask. In the 2022 film, Sidney Prescott (Campbell) enters in alert mode when another Ghostface appears in Woodsboro and starts killing people that are somehow connected to the original victims from 25 years ago.

In the featurette, Campbell reveals that Ghostface’s mask has a bit of a different meaning for her. On the early days on set, she saw different versions of the mask before former franchise director and horror master Wes Craven decided to go with the iconic pale face with the stretched eyes and mouth. The actor also revealed that being so closely connected with the famous villain, it’s always fun to see people wearing the costume all around on Halloween.

The featurette also brings franchise newcomers Jack Quaid (Prime Video’s The Boys) and Melissa Barrera (In the Heights) to talk a little about their experience on set and how it felt to actually stare at the mask and keep their cool in a threatening scenario during filming.

At the time of its release in theaters, Scream proved itself one of the stronger entries in the franchise, grossing $135 million against a $24 million budget. The movie was also praised by critics and the general public, which prompted Paramount and Spyglass to greenlight Scream 6 – and with the entire creative team coming back for another slash. This means, of course, that the crew helmed by duo of directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett nailed it. Before the release of Scream, fans were concerned that the film series wouldn’t live up to its satire and horror standards after director Wes Craven died in 2015.

Scream is the sequel to 2011’s Scream 4 and it pays homage to the original 1996 movie, which is considered a horror classic. The 2022 movie brings back the trio of original survivors from the Woodsboro killings: Campbell, Courtney Cox (Friends), and David Arquette (Never Been Kissed). The cast also features Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sonnia Ammar, Marley Shelton, Dylan Minnette, Roger L. Jackson, and Skeet Ulrich.

Production of Scream 6 is expected to start this summer.

Scream launches on digital for purchase tomorrow. The 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD editions hit shelves on April 5. Check out the exclusive featurette in the player above.

