The end of the year is quickly approaching and while the movie theaters are currently being occupied by Oscar bait, some fans cannot stop thinking about the next big horror release in January — the highly-anticipated new Scream movie. Since the first trailer dropped last month, the film has been keeping that killer fire alive, frequently dropping new images ahead of release day — including a new one just this week.

The latest image for SCREAM sees Ghostface standing in front of a car’s ominous headlights as he stares down his next victim, who just so happens to be the character Vince played by Kyle Gallner. The caption accompanying the photo reads, “Play dead for me." Either this is just Ghostface being playful with his language, or this is actually what Vince is doing. Nevertheless, this is a classic Ghostface scene and while this may seem like a spoiler to some, this only adds more to the mystery that is this film's plot. Everybody’s a suspect in the world of Scream, and this could just be another image to throw fans off the scent of who the real killer is.

With less than two months to go until this film’s release, a ton of potential misdirection has been revealed. Things like Neve Campbell’s Sydney being a mom or the victims being related to all the killers from the series’ past are just a few examples. Crazier things have happened before in the franchise — like in Scream 3, where Sydney’s long-lost half-brother was revealed to be the real mastermind behind the original film.

Whatever the case, this image is another haunting look into what directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will bring to the table. Filling in for the master of horror Wes Craven who passed away in 2015 is no easy feat, but if 2019's underappreciated horror-comedy Ready or Not is any indication, we are in for another crazy ride. This film features the return of Campbell, David Arquette, and Courtney Cox to their iconic roles with a whole new slew of suspects featuring Jenna Ortega, Dylan Minnette, Jack Quaid, and Melissa Barrera.

SCREAM, the fifth entry in the series, releases exclusively in theaters next year on January 14 and you can check out the image and read the plot synopsis below:

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, Calif., a new killer dons the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past.

