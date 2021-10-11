And by the number of phones, the killer is still enjoying mysterious calls.

The first images of the fifth Scream movie are here, and they tease another suburban horror tale of blood and paranoia. Simply named Scream, the upcoming movie intends to revive the horror franchise created by horror legend Wes Craven, and the images first revealed by Entertainment Weekly bring back some familiar faces. Scream will premiere in theaters on January 14, 2022.

The new images have a lot of phones, a callback (pun intended) to how Ghostface usually calls his victims to tease them before committing his crimes. There’s also the classic suburban background used in every Scream movie and almost every cast member looking scared for some reason.

However, the highlight of the new images is Neve Campbell as final girl Sidney Prescott, Courteney Cox as journalist Gale Weathers, Marley Shelton as Sheriff Judy Hicks, and David Arquette's lawman Dewey Riley. The four characters are returning to the fifth movie after becoming fan-favorites in previous installments. The images also tease several of the new cast members for the upcoming slasher flick, and as the newly-released Scream poster recently reminded us, Ghostface is always someone you know, so any cast member is both a potential victim and a suspect.

Scream will also see the return of Roger L. Williams and Marley Shelton. The newcomers include Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mikey Madison, Kyle Gallner, Dylan Minnette, and Sonia Ben Ammar.

The next Scream is the first installment of the franchise not directed by Craven. Instead, Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett helm the film, with their Radio Silence banner also joining to produce the project. James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick write the film, with previous screenwriter Kevin Williamson executive producing.

Scream is scheduled to relaunch the horror franchise on January 14, 2022, when it will hit theaters. Check out the new images below:

