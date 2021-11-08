We also got a new look at the final girl Sidney Prescott.

This week’s edition of Total Film magazine (via GamesRadar) brings new images from Scream, the fifth chapter of the iconic slasher franchise by the late Wes Craven. Previously known as Scream 5, the upcoming film promises to be a direct sequel of Craven’s work instead of a franchise reboot.

Following the trend of previously released images, the new photos bring back many familiar faces, including the killer Ghostface looking closely at a knife and final girl Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) ready to defend herself with a gun. One of the Total Film’s exclusive images also features David Arquette's lawman Dewey Riley, who’s back in the franchise and apparently trying to protect newcomer Melissa Barrera inside an elevator. Finally, the new images also tease one of Ghostafce’s new victims, as the killer gets ready to stab a man who’s laying face down on the pavement of some road. The fatal encounter will happen in the night, with a couple of car’s headlights illuminating the gruesome event.

Besides Campbell and Arquette, Scream will also bring back Courteney Cox as journalist Gale Weathers, Marley Shelton as Sheriff Judy Hicks, Roger L. Williams, and Marley Shelton. The newcomers cast also includes Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mikey Madison, Kyle Gallner, Dylan Minnette, and Sonia Ben Ammar.

The next Scream is the first installment of the franchise not directed by Craven. Instead, Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett helm the film, with their Radio Silence banner also joining to produce the project. James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick will write the film, with previous franchise screenwriter Kevin Williamson executive producing.

The franchise revival will keep the style of previous installments, with official posters reminding fans that Ghostface “is always someone you know.” The paranoia has also infected the crew behind the cameras, as Scream used multiple versions of the script and had different cuts in post-production. Scream’s team wanted to avoid unintended spoilers so much that the identity of Ghostface was even kept a secret to the cast while the movie was filming.

Scream will hit theaters on January 14, 2022, revealing the identity of the new Ghostface and, hopefully, bringing the franchise back to its glory after a decade of hiatus. Check Scream’s official (and mysterious) synopsis below.

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.

