The kind folks at SCREAM headquarters are really delivering this holiday season. To build up momentum and anticipation for the upcoming film (set to hit theaters on January 14, 2022), they’ve been taking to Twitter for a little something they’re calling #12ScreamsForTheHolidays. Each day, fans have been treated to different, new content, including interviews, featurettes, and even…a lemon bar recipe?

Today’s release included three new photos from the upcoming film, giving us a quick look into the new world of Woodsboro and maybe even some hidden clues.In the first picture, we see Courteney Cox’s character, Gale Weathers, dressed in a pop of color in an all-red blazer suit. Holding onto her notepad and looking forward, the journalist is standing in front of a yellow “do not cross” tape line, while blue-gloved police officers look to be investigating the roped off area behind her.

Another photo shows us a group of newbies joining the Scream family: Wes Hicks (Dylan Minnette), Richie Kirsch (Jack Quaid), and Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera), sitting next to returning character Dewey Riley, played by David Arquette. The four look like they are listening anxiously to an unseen character in front of them while they sit around a table full of snacks, which honestly is the way to go if you’re telling a group of people that there’s a killer on the loose, hunting them down one by one.

RELATED: New ‘SCREAM’ 4DX Poster Brings Ghostface Out of HidingIn the final picture, we see a closeup of Ghostface. What’s interesting about this photo is that the background looks an awful lot like the room in which the four from the previous photo are holding their summit. (To be fair, we're solely judging based on the wooden framed doors and windows seen in both photos.) If this is true, the pictured house will probably be a hotbed for action in the upcoming film.

If you haven’t heard about the fifth installation in the Scream franchise, SCREAM will be picking up twenty-five years after the events of the first film, in which a killer known as Ghostface stalked a group of friends in the town of Woodsboro, California, killing them off one by one in a heinous plot of revenge. In the upcoming film, a new killer will don the Ghostface mask and wreak havoc on the next generation of teens in Woodsboro. The killer will stop at nothing to reveal secrets thought lost to the past, cutting down the new clique. But, the teens won’t be alone in (hopefully) ending the brutal reign of the killer: members of the original Scream team, Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Dewey Riley (Arquette), and Gale Weathers (Cox) will be back to lend their knowledge and experience to help stop the killer in their tracks.

SCREAM slashes its way into theaters on January 14, 2022. Check out the rest of the new photos below:

