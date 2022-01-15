We’ll be here all day if I start rattling off everything I love about the new Scream movie, but two things at the absolute top of that mile-long list involve Jasmin Savoy Brown.

First, Brown and Mason Gooding are frequent scene-stealers as twins Mindy and Chad Meeks-Martin. Their chemistry, delivery and comedic timing are spot-on, and they light up the screen whenever they're on it. Second, this new Scream movie feels like it’s made by fans for fans. (And for soon-to-be fans as well.) As with all Scream movies, this fifth installment does poke fun at the franchise and the genre in general, but it’s done in a loving manner that celebrates enthusiasm for the series and there’s one moment in particular that captures that quality of the film to the absolute max. It’s a monologue expertly delivered by Brown.

With Scream now out in theaters, I got the chance to chat with Brown and Gooding about their experience making the movie, and given the fact that Mindy's monologue wound up being a personal favorite scene in the film, I had to ask Brown about absolutely nailing it.

“It was exciting and terrifying. There’s this feeling of, I don’t want to let anyone down. I know that I’m representing an entire community in this monologue and that these words are true, and that people do feel this way about this film and other films. And I have so much love for that community of people who are so passionate. I’m a nerd for Broadway. I feel like I could apply the same thing as you might feel about horror films to Broadway and musicals and I just had to approach it as if I was talking about the revival of Company or something. [Laughs] You know what I mean? Because I identify gutturally.”

Gooding jumped in to further highlight how impressive Brown’s work was in that scene on set:

“Also, I would like all attention pointed at how many times [Jasmin] had to do that monologue and how every single time it was done with the same amount of energy and enthusiasm.”

Looking for more from Gooding and Brown on their experience joining the Scream franchise? You can check out our full conversation at the top of this article to hear more about Mindy and Chad’s connection to Randy (Jamie Kennedy), what they learned from making Scream that they’ll take with them to future horror projects, and more!

