‘Scream 5’: Kyle Gallner Teases the Original ‘Scream’ Magic in This New Installment

—

If you’re looking for Scream 5 secrets and details, be warned; you’re not getting them in this article. But, for a diehard Scream fan like yours truly, a general vote of confidence for the upcoming installment and its potential to meet expectations was all I needed.

Collider’s Witching Hour joined forces with Nightstream this weekend, a virtual film festival created by some of the best genre fests out there including North Bend and The Overlook Film Festival. We had the honor of celebrating Adam Carter Rehmeier’s latest, Dinner in America, with a very special edition of The Witching Hour. The movie stars Scream 5’s Kyle Gallner as Simon, the lead singer of a local punk band who also happens to have a thing for arson. While hiding from the police, Simon meets Emily Skeggs’ Patty, a super shy outcast who’s subjected to a hefty dose of criticism and bullying. When Patty offers Simon a place to lay low, a wildly charming connection sparks with the two bringing out the best in each other.

Our full Witching Hour conversation with the utterly delightful Rehmeier, Skeggs and Gallner is now available to watch on Nightstream, but we did want to share a specific portion of that chat with you right here on Collider. If you caught my Scream movies ranked list, you know that the 1996 original is my second favorite movie of all-time and that I absolutely love the entire franchise. With that in mind, it’ll probably come as no surprise when I tell you that I just couldn’t help myself; I had to ask Gallner about Scream 5.

Here’s what he told us when asked what he’d say to a Scream fan who’s worried about this new movie living up to hopes and expectations:

“Yes. And I’m the first one to be like, ‘Eh, ya know …’ No, no, no. What I found really, really cool about the script is there’s a lot of that kind of magic that the first one had, which is really cool. I think the people who love the original are gonna really dig this.”

As though Gallner’s positivity wasn’t enough, Rehmeier also jumped in to express his confidence in Radio Silence member, Tyler Gillett:

“I have a lot of faith in Tyler because I love Ready or Not and I’ve known Tyler for many years, and I know it’s gonna be good, so I’m excited.”

Gallner also stressed how great the cast is, a statement that’s especially easy to get behind even without seeing a single frame of the movie. Not only does Scream 5 bring back franchise vets including OGs Never Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette, but we’re also getting more of Marley Shelton’s Deputy Judy Hicks from Scream 4 and a downright stellar group of franchise newcomers including Gallner, Jenna Ortega, Dylan Minnette, Jack Quaid, Mikey Madison, Mason Gooding, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

We do have a good deal of waiting ahead of us as Scream 5 is currently heading towards a January 14, 2022 release date. But, that does mean you have more than enough time to catch up on Gallner’s other work like Dinner in America, which I can’t recommend enough. If you need more convincing, head on over to Nightstream to check out our full chat with Gallner, Skeggs, and Rehmeier, and also be sure to check out Jeff Sneider‘s review of Dinner in America from Sundance 2020 right here.