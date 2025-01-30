After the legendary Wes Craven passed away in 2015, those of us who are members of the Scream fandom — nay, the Scream family — wondered if we’d ever get another chapter in the tragic story of Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell). The fourth film arrived in 2011 and certainly left the franchise in a great spot, but we’re greedy and always want more. Thankfully, the directorial team of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (known collectively as Radio Silence) stepped up to the plate and took the film series head-on with 2022’s Scream. Spyglass Media Group and Paramount were probably super nervous about sinking so much money into what could have easily been a flop, but their trust paid off, with the movie relaunching the franchise. A follow-up was quickly given the green light, and, in 2023, Scream VI slashed onto screens around the world. Now, the title is cutting it up on Netflix’s Top 10 where it’s currently working its way up the chart.

Over the six films, the world of Scream has largely stayed in the fictional town of Woodsboro, California, deviating in Scream 2 for the fictional Windsor College in Ohio and Scream 3 for Los Angeles, California. But, the first, fourth, and fifth films kept things on the home front back in good ol’ Woodsboro. Shaking things up yet again, Scream VI saw the characters ship off to The Big Apple where Tara (Jenna Ortega), Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown), and Chad (Mason Gooding) are attending college, with Tara’s sister, Sam (Melissa Barrera) tagging along. But, trouble follows them to the streets and subways of New York City when Ghostface strikes again, attempting to kill Tara and break up the Core Four for good.

Although Campbell didn’t reprise her role as Sidney Prescott for the latest installment due to payment discrepancies, legacy characters, Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) and Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere) made their comebacks. The movie was also filled with a fresh lineup of faces that included Samara Weaving, Jack Champion, Josh Segarra, Dermot Mulroney, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda, and Henry Czerny.

What Is Next in the Scream Franchise?