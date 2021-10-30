To wish us a Happy Halloween, the Scream official Twitter account released a new poster featuring Ghostface, the slasher franchise’s classic killer. In the new poster, the iconic mask is made by a collage of hundreds of smaller images. While the result is a little trippy, the new poster reminds us of the many killers who already took up the mantle of Ghostface.

The new poster also features the franchise’s slogan, “It’s always someone you know”, a reference to how the killer in every previous Scream movie surprisingly turned out to be a person the audience could mistake for a victim. To keep the tradition of only revealing the killer’s identity at the ending, Scream used multiple versions of the script and had different cuts in post-production. Scream’s crew wanted to avoid unintended leaks so much that the identity of Ghostface was even kept a secret to the cast while the movie was filming.

While we won’t find out who the killer is this time, at least not until Scream hits theaters, we already know a lot of familiar faces will be returning to the sequel. Scream's first images teased the return of Neve Campbell as final girl Sidney Prescott, Courteney Cox as journalist Gale Weathers, Marley Shelton as Sheriff Judy Hicks, and David Arquette's lawman Dewey Riley. The four characters are returning to the fifth movie after becoming fan-favorites in the previous installments.

Image via Paramount

RELATED:‌ 'Scream': Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid and Melissa Barrera Discuss the Evolution of Woodsboro and Not Knowing Ghostface's Identity While FilmingScream will also see the return of Roger L. Williams and Marley Shelton. The newcomers include Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mikey Madison, Kyle Gallner, Dylan Minnette, and Sonia Ben Ammar. Of course, since any cast member is both a potential victim and a suspect, there are many different ways that the sequel could end.

The next Scream is the first installment of the franchise not directed by the late Wes Craven. Instead, Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett helm the film, with their Radio Silence banner also joining to produce the project. James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick will write the film, with previous screenwriter Kevin Williamson executive producing.

Scream is scheduled to relaunch the horror franchise in theaters on January 14, 2022. Check out the new poster below:

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ Olivia Scott Welch Ranks the 'Scream' Movies & Shares How a 'Fear Street' Co-Star Helped Her Audition for 'Scream 5'

How to Watch 'The Chronicles of Narnia' Movies In Order (Chronologically or By Release Date) Once a king or queen in Narnia, always a king or queen in Narnia.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email