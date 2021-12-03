It's always someone you know, and we sure know these three.

Our favorite scary movie franchise is on its way back and while we eagerly await its arrival, the folks behind the scenes have graced us with a few new character posters to further pique our interest and shed some light on what’s to come. SCREAM has released three new images as part of its CCXP Worlds 2021 panel tomorrow. The highly anticipated film, which premieres on January 14, will bring some familiar faces back to the place where it all began and introduce some new up-and-coming cast members to tell the story.

In the photos, we see original scream queens Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox along with scream king David Arquette as their characters Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers, and Dewey Riley, respectively. Each one is posing with the iconic mask of the brutal slasher Ghostface, and the film’s tagline, “It’s Always Someone You Know” is seen in the poster’s bottom right-hand corner. Cox’s Weathers stands out with her striking blue eyes and red blouse, gazing right into the camera, while Campbell’s Prescott dons a darker outfit while she looks off to the side of the shot. Arquette’s Dewey holds the mask directly in front of his stubble-dotted chin, looking on mysteriously.

The newest installment of the five-film franchise will pick up 25 years after the original killer terrorized the small town of Woodsboro, California. A mysterious new murderer will pick up where Ghostface left off, mask and all, and wreak havoc on a new clique of teenagers, dragging out secrets thought left in the past. Sidney, Dewey, and Gale are all roped back in when they see that their knowledgeable backgrounds are needed to stop the deranged killer dead in their tracks.

Along with the trio of returning cast members, the film is set to star Jenna Ortega (Yes Day), Dylan Minnette (13 Reasons Why), Melissa Barrera (Vida, In The Heights), Jack Quaid (The Boys), Marley Shelton (Scream 4, The Sandlot), Kyle Gallner (Jennifer’s Body), Mason Gooding (Love, Victor, Booksmart), Mikey Madison (Better Things, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), and model and musician Sonia Ben Ammar.

Picking up the torch for original director Wes Craven, the new film is under the direction of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who are both self-proclaimed Scream fans. The duo is widely known for their 2019 comedic horror film Ready or Not. The new Scream was written by James Vanderbilt & Guy Busick and produced by William Sherak, Vanderbilt, and Paul Neinstein. Scream is from Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group.

Along with the new character posters, we can reveal that there will be more bone-chilling surprises to come at the film’s CCXP panel which begins at 3:30pm PT Saturday afternoon. You can watch the panel by visiting ccxpworlds or twitch.tv/ccxpoficial.

For now, these posters will have to hold us over until SCREAM slashes into theaters everywhere on January 14. Check out the new images below:

