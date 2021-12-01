It feels like there has been so much SCREAM content lately promoting the new movie, whether it is a new trailer, a poster, or a new image, Ghostface has kept bringing us demented joy this holiday season. The only thing the film has not received is an official rating, but that all changed today as SCREAM is officially rated R for “strong bloody violence, language throughout and some sexual references.”

It is not a huge surprise that it got this rating, as every film in the franchise has received an R rating up to this point. Fans can take some comfort knowing that this sequel is going to retain the blood, gore, and gruesome kills that helped make this horror series a household name. SCREAM comes from directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who are most well known for directing the 2019 horror-comedy Ready or Not. They have shown that they can blend horror with comedy extremely well, and they have a very dark sense of humor that makes them perfect for this series. Also with Kevin Williamson, the writer of the original Scream, serving as a producer, everything is looking like it is coming together to honor both Wes Craven and the franchise as a whole.

We know that alongside a new cast of the characters, the original cast of Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courteney Cox are returning. This sequel has been wrapped up in so much mystery and with rumors that multiple versions of the film were shot, it will be interesting to see what is actually in this story. The original was a smart commentary on the slasher genre, Scream 2 was about the escalation of sequels, Scream 3 was about how trilogy revelations can change the whole context of a series, and Scream 4 was about tired franchise reboots. What the identity of this fifth entry will be is as mysterious as the Ghostface killer.

Whatever the case may be, the R rating ensures that the kills are going to be ruthless. In addition to Campbell, Arquette, Cox, SCREAM stars Jenna Ortega, Dylan Minnette, Melissa Barrera, Jack Quaid. SCREAM stabs its way exclusively into theaters on January 14, 2022.

