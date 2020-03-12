‘Scream 5’ Scores ‘Ready or Not’ Team Radio Silence to Direct (& Scare Us Silly)

It’s official: A new Scream movie is in the works and it’s scored one heck of a director. Well, make that directors because Ready or Not filmmaking team Radio Silence, comprised of members Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villella, are set to make this new Scream movie come to life on the big screen. Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett will do the directing while Villella will produce.

News of Scream 5 officially happening was originally reported by Discussing Film and later corroborated by The Hollywood Reporter. Spyglass Media are behind the project and details, including plot and potential casting decisions, are being kept under wraps. Despite confirmation of the directorial team and the movie itself, plenty of key aspects about the project are still up in the air. It is still unclear if Scream 5, as it’s commonly being referred to at this point, will be a continuation of the story set down in 2011’s Scream 4 or if it will reboot the Scream world and start from scratch. As for casting, we still don’t know if Scream franchise stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette will reprise their roles. Similarly, we don’t know if Kevin Williamson, Scream‘s screenwriter, will pen the new movie but it’s likely he’ll serve as an executive producer.

1996’s Scream was a horror-comedy-mystery hit, racking up $103 million domestic and a global total of $173 million. Over time, Scream has become infamous for moments like faking out its audience and killing Drew Barrymore‘s character in the opening moments and Jamie Kennedy‘s meta monologue on how horror movies are structured. The 1996 movie spawned three distinct sequels which were met with varying degrees of success. In the years since Scream 4, MTV has taken a stab (heh) at the Scream world, creating a TV show of the same name and introducing brand-new stories in an anthology format.

Radio Silence’s attachment to Scream 5 should tell you this movie is already in good hands. The team’s low-budget horror comedy Ready or Not starring Samara Weaving did well at the box office, earning back its $6 million budget and ultimately making $28 million domestic. Previous to Ready or Not, Radio Silence made a name for themselves with entries in respective horror anthologies V/H/S (“10/31/98”) and Southbound (“The Way In”; “The Way Out”). Throughout all of their work, Radio Silence has told uniquely scary stories which both thrill and unsettle. It’s easy to find yourself both frightened and amused watching their work, making them the perfect trio to usher in a new Scream era.

For more, check out what we had to say about Scream‘s ending in our round-up of the best movie endings of all time.