‘Scream 5’ Release Date Delay Announced With a Ghostface Tease
It was announced on Friday that the release date for Paramount Pictures Scream 5 is delayed. The next movie in the long-running Scream franchise will be directed by Ready or Not directing duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. Even more exciting, Scream 5 will feature the return of Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette. It was also recently announced You‘s Jenna Ortega and In the Heights star Melissa Barrera would be joining the cast, although details on their roles have yet to be shared.
So, when will Scream 5 hit theaters? According to a tweet sent out by the official Scream Twitter late Friday, the fifth installment is now set to hit theaters on January 14, 2022. This marks a significant push considering the initial release date was set for some time in 2021. Scream‘s release date delay announcement was accompanied by an ominous moving poster featuring the spectral Ghostface mask. Fans of the series know that a different killer wears the infamous Ghostface mask in each of the Scream movies. With the mask featured prominently in this teaser, it seems we can start speculating who will be the next person to don it now that its return has been confirmed.
There was no specific reason given for the release date delay, but one can make a strong educated guess that its related (to some degree) to the global COVID pandemic and the health and safety concerns around filming. There is also every possibility of additional extenuating circumstances around the delay, but the pandemic and its related issues is ostensibly a factor. Additionally, it’s worth noting that Scream 5 now occupies a prized place on the 2022 release date calendar as it occupies one of the first weekends of the new year. It will definitely be interesting to see how Scream 5 fares in a not-so-spooky release date slot.
Scream 5 is set for release on January 14, 2022. Check out the Ghostface teaser accompanying the release date change below. Get even more Scream franchise news here.
