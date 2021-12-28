The holidays may be winding down, but the marketing team behind upcoming horror sequel SCREAM keep unwrapping presents for us, and today, the film’s Twitter released a new poster for what will be the fifth installment of the slasher franchise. The poster, created by Creepy Duck Design, depicts the film’s villain, Ghostface, shrouded in black and standing tall, but fading at the elbow into long, bright red lines of blood.

The murderer, standing in front of a full moon, holds his weapon of choice — a knife — which has a shine at the tip, with the film’s catchphrase “It’s always someone you know” written on top of him. The blood drips down the poster to the movie’s title, written in a retro chrome style reminiscent of the franchise's 90s beginnings. The bottom right of the art tells viewers that the poster is one of a kind, a limited edition release for 2022. This isn’t Creepy Duck Design’s first piece for the new film, either, as they recently also released a poster in which the mask of Ghostface looks to be swallowing cars whole as they drive into the film’s homebase of Woodsboro, California.

Set to hit theaters on January 14, the new movie picks up twenty-five years after the events of the first film, in which a brutal and demented killer stalked a group of teenagers in the small California town, cutting them down one by one in an attempt to seek revenge. In SCREAM, a new killer (or killers?) will don the iconic Ghostface mask, pick up his sharp blade, and begin their own murderous spree on a new group of teens, in order to uncover long lost town secrets. Returning characters Dewey Riley (David Arquette), Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), and Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) are set to return to Woodsboro to lend a hand to the new set of endangered kids.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: New ‘SCREAM’ 4DX Poster Brings Ghostface Out of HidingTaking on Ghostface and starring alongside Arquette, Campbell, and Cox are Jenna Ortega (Stuck in the Middle), Dylan Minnette (13 Reasons Why), Melissa Barrera (In the Heights), Jack Quaid (The Boys), Mikey Madison (Better Things), Marley Shelton (Scream 4), Kyle Gallner (The Haunting in Connecticut), Mason Gooding (Love, Victor), Sonia Ben Ammar, and Jasmin Savoy Brown (Sound of Violence). Following the 2015 passing of the franchise’s original director, Wes Craven, director duo, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who best known for their work on the 2019 horror comedy Ready or Not, have stepped in to take over the telling of this new chapter.

SCREAM hits theaters on January 14, 2022. Check out the all-new poster below:

Image via Paramount

