Were critics and journalists thrilled by the mystery, or terrified by their experience?

Both a meta exploration of the genre and a horror classic itself, Scream burst (quite literally) onto the scene in 1996 with its tongue-in-cheek references to slasher films of the past, all while bringing audiences a new face to add to their iconic roster of killers: Ghostface. The film, as successful horror movies are wont to do, spawned multiple sequels featuring copycat killers donning the Ghostface mask, and now its fourth sequel, bearing a spiritually successive — if much louder — name, SCREAM, has arrived to bring the terror of Woodsboro, California to a whole new generation of teens.

Trailers for the horror sequel have introduced audiences to a new version of Ghostface, one intent on killing everyone in Woodsboro related to the killers from the previous four films. Joining the franchise for the first, terrifying time are Dylan Minnette, Sonia Ben Ammar, Mikey Madison, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jack Quaid, Jenna Ortega, and Melissa Barrera.

In addition to its new members, SCREAM drags original stars Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, David Arquette, and Marley Shelton back into the fray, reprising their roles as they search for someone with a link to their past, who won’t stop until someone’s in the ground. Roger L. Jackson also returns to play the chilling voice of Ghostface once more.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: The 'Scream' Franchise: All of Ghostface’s Kill, Ranked

Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett take over the meta-horror throne from late director Wes Craven, who helmed the first four Scream films before his passing in 2015. Directing a script from James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, the directors dedicated this new film to the memory of Craven, who changed the landscape of horror forever with Scream and other classics.

But what do the first reactions think of SCREAM? Are critics and journalists thrilled by the return of Ghostface and the mystery of who lies under the mask, or were they bored to tears waiting to find out who just couldn’t leave Woodsboro alone? Check out some early reactions to the film below.

First up, here’s what Collider’s own Steve Weintraub and Perri Nemiroff had to say:

Others praised the long-awaited return to this franchise as well as a great big-screen way to kick off 2022, although some said certain story choices might prove divisive:

SCREAM delivers, and the real testament to the film's success is that it will only, apparently, make fans crave more:

The film doesn't take itself too seriously (which, in the end, is what we all want from a new Scream movie, right?) and the common sentiment seemed to be that it unquestionably pays homage to the legacy of the late Wes Craven:

SCREAM is in theaters on January 14.

New ‘SCREAM’ Featurette Explores the Next Generation of the Slasher Franchise “You want me to help you and the host of a morning show commit murder?”

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email