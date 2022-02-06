SCREAM is still scaring up the box office, crossing $100 million worldwide last weekend, and this has caused Paramount Pictures to quickly green-light a sequel which is set to start production this summer. However, fans of this 25-year-old franchise still cannot stop talking about the latest installment and one of the best scenes of the new film has director Rian Johnson tweeting about it. In the playful tweet Johnson acknowledged his vicarious role in the film as he simply wrote “SCREAM 8: A BENIC BLANC MYSTERY”. Now do not get too excited Scream fans as this is obviously just Johnson having fun with his reference in the latest film.

If you have seen the film then you would recall the scene in which Dewey meets up with all the new characters of this horror sequel to discuss their next move. This gets Jasmin Savoy Brown’s Mindy Meeks talking about “requels” which are very popular in franchises these days. Like described in the film, these stories fall somewhere in between being a reboot and a sequel. Star Wars is the biggest example Mindy gives, with Johnson directing the infamously controversial The Last Jedi. While the director is not mentioned by name in the film, as they simply refer to him as the “Knives Out guy”, it is revealed that Johnson directed the in universe Stab 8 which fans of that series found disrespectful towards the established franchise. Sound familiar yet?

In the small glimpse we saw of Stab 8 in SCREAM their version of Ghostface was wearing a chrome mask, dubbed Chromeface, who was wielding a flamethrower. This whole sequence is in reference to the toxic response that The Last Jedi got.

RELATED: 'Scream 6' Happening With Creative Team From 2022 Film ReturningIf you are also wondering, Benic Blanc is the detective character Daniel Craig plays in the previously mentioned Knives Out which was in itself a thrilling murder mystery that was playfully commenting on the tropes of its genre just like Scream. If this film was ever made, this would be the ultimate meta franchise crossover. Also, just imagining Craig’s crazy Southern drawl detective hunting down Ghostface would be a hilariously wild ride. However, if he was on the case the movie would probably only humorously last a couple of minutes.

Again, this is just a fake movie title for a completely fake genre bending fever dream and with the new film announced we are only on Scream 6, but maybe after Johnson is done with his Knives Out trilogy the stars can align for him to direct a Scream movie eventually. Whatever the case may be, SCREAM’s toxic fandom storyline put a spotlight on an increasingly dark subject, and it was just nice to see a film hit back at a needless part of its own community. Especially given what certain parts of the fandom have put Johnson through since The Last Jedi's release in 2017. His thematic inclusion in SCREAM was a surprisingly fun thread throughout the film and this tweet was just smile inducing. Maybe this quirky relationship between Johnson and Ghostface will continue in the future with a cameo down the line or the fictional version of the director making more Stab movies in this increasingly meta horror universe. For all the latest Scream news, stick with Collider.

