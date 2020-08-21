‘Ready or Not’ Star Samara Weaving Says She Was Nearly Cast in ‘Scream 5’

Casting for Scream 5 is heating up on the heels of the news that the directing team of Radio Silence, responsible for last year’s tremendously fun horror-thriller Ready or Not, is taking the helm of the new movie. But one name nearly made the cut for Scream 5 new additions, and it’s a name you’ll surely recognize.

Samara Weaving broke out in a big way with her leading turn in Ready or Not as a bride being hunted by her new husband’s family, and plays a key role in the upcoming sequel Bill & Ted Face the Music as Bill’s daughter Thea. And if things had gone according to plan, she would have been part of Scream 5 as revealed in an interview with Collider’s Christina Radish promoting the release of Bill & Ted Face the Music on August 28th:

“We were talking about it, but our schedules aren’t gonna work, which is a bummer. We talked about it a lot, but unfortunately, because of scheduling, I couldn’t do it. I”ll still be [in Australia], working on Nine Perfect Strangers, so we couldn’t make it work. Traveling is very difficult, these days.”

Nine Perfect Strangers is the Hulu miniseries adaptation of the Liane Moriarty novel that also stars Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, and Michael Shannon so Weaving has a good excuse for not being part of Scream 5. Still, it’s a bummer to hear that she could have been part of this new sequel.

But Weaving had nothing but great things to say about Radio Silence:

“They just really know tone, and they are such a great team. Matt and Tyler are just incredible. They’re so collaborative and they’re really open-minded, both with producers and also with their actors and writers. They’re really respectful. I think that they’re gonna be really, really huge.”

Scream 5 plot details are scarce at the moment, but Courteney Cox and David Arquette are confirmed to return and negotiations with Neve Campbell to reprise her role as Sidney Prescott are ongoing. Casting for new roles is underway, with Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega recently joining the project.

