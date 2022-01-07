Just a week ahead of the theatrical release for SCREAM, Varèse Sarabande has released the official score for the film, complete with the tracklist, and LP, CD, and digital versions. The music for the latest installment in the Scream series was composed by acclaimed composer Brian Tyler, and this is Tyler's first time scoring a Scream film — however, his previous work includes several The Fast and The Furious films, Iron Man 3, Crazy Rich Asians, and all four seasons of Yellowstone. Varèse Sarabande has partnered with Paramount Pictures to release the score across all digital platforms, and the CD, which is also out today, is available exclusively on Varèse Sarabande's website, and contains twenty-four tracks from the film.

The vinyl LP contains fourteen tracks and is encased in a reflective mirror board jacket which can be pre-ordered from all physical retailers. Varèse Sarabande has also released a limited edition version of the vinyl with only three hundred units available, featuring a clear pressing with red smoke that can be pre-ordered on their website. Both versions of the vinyl will be released on June 10.

Tyler's score is unique, warm, and haunting, while also referencing the first Scream movie from 1996, with tracks like "Do You Want to Play a Game?" and "Rules to Survive". Much like the score and each of the sequels since 1996, SCREAM bridges the old and the new, with a cast of fresh faces alongside returning cast members Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette. The fifth installment also stars Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

Along with the release of the soundtrack, Tyler spoke about his approach when it came to composing for the new film:

"Scream is an incredible franchise with a storied history. I wanted to both acknowledge the hist ory of the amazing score thate came before this installment, while also taking the musical landscape into a new world. There are new themes as well as old-school themes intertwined in a way that I hope does the franchise justice.

In discussing his approach, Tyler also clearly understands what makes horror as a genre so captivating to so many people. "There was an emotional component to this new Scream that is an integral dynamic contrast to the terror that accompanies the journey of this film," he said. Finding the right balance of emotional depth and pure terror can make all the difference in the staying power of a horror movie, and Varèse Sarabande will also be releasing a special edition 4-LP version of the previous scores from Marco Beltrami.

SCREAM hits theaters on January 14. Check out the soundtracks' tracklists and artwork below:

Scream: Music from the Motion Picture tracklist (CD, digital)

1. New Horizons 3:49

2. Rules to Survive 3:12

3. Ring Ring 2:40

4. Would You Like to Play a Game 6:19

5. Apparitions 4:10

6. Amends 3:04

7. History Repeats 2:27

8. Suspects, Rules, and Requels 4:52

9. Cold Refreshments 1:54

10. In Hot Water 4:16

11. Pain in the Neck 2:19

12. Diversions 2:00

13. Lights Out 3:11

14. Hospital Visitor 4:58

15. Sacrifice 5:00

16. Not My Story 2:09

17. I Started All This 1:55

18. Chromeface 2:22

19. The Expert 1:15

20. Welcome to Act Three 3:07

21. Where It All Began 2:20

22. True Fans 4:10

23. Passing the Torch 3:57

24. Ghostface 3:41

Scream: Music from the Motion Picture tracklist (vinyl)

Side A:

1. New Horizons 3:49

2. Rules to Survive 3:12

3. Amends 3:04

4. History Repeats 2:27

5. Suspects, Rules, and Requels 4:52

6. In Hot Water 4:17

Side B:

1. Diversions 2:00

2. Not My Story 2:09

3. I Started All This 1:55

4. The Expert 1:16

5. Where It All Began 2:20

6. True Fans 4:10

7. Passing the Torch 3:57

8. Ghostface 3:41

